North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 5

LA BRED PREMIER PRINCE S., DED, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-5.

2—

VODKA GIMLET, g, 3, Goldencents–Shy Baby, by Out of Place. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP; $41,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Ellen Epstein, B-5 B Farm, Inc (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $60,000.

9—

Brian’s Iron Mike, g, 3, Iron Fist–Hildegarde, by Ghostzapper. ($15,000 ’20 ESLYRL; $15,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bucks Boys, LLC, B-Perry Segura (LA), $19,000.

8—

More Memories, c, 3, More Than Ready–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. ($30,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP; $80,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Maggi Moss, B-Scott & Company Farm LLC (LA), $10,000.

Also Ran: Home Visit, Unified Report, Blue Cheese, Gotmy Mo Jo Workin, Big Chopper, Order Up.

Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, 10 1/4, 2 1/4.