North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 5

|LA BRED PREMIER CHAMPIONSHIP S., DED, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-5.
|2—
|LANGS DAY, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ty Kennedy, $90,000.
|8—
|Speaktomeoflove, g, 5, Run Away and Hide–Awesome Truth, by Proudest Romeo. O-Benard Chatters, B-Benard Chatters (LA), $27,000.
|6—
|Jimi’s a Star, g, 6, Star Guitar–Unusual Strike, by Unusual Heat. O-James A Boyd, B-James Boyd (LA), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Venn, Beauregard, Luck of the Draw, Maga Man, Jax Man, Izzy’s Baby Boy, Magawildtime.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 3.60, 9.90.
|LA BRED PREMIER DISTAFF S., DED, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-5.
|4—
|NET A BEAR, m, 6, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Timothy Thornton, $75,000.
|5—
|Fort Polk, m, 6, Behindatthebar–Military Miss, by Military. O-Roe, Steve D and Patricia L, B-Spanish Cross Stable , LLC (LA), $25,000.
|6—
|Snowball, m, 6, Apriority–Inner Peace, by Value Plus. ($1,700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Tin Roof Farms LLC, B-4 M Ranch (LA), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Winning Romance, Jet Sweep, Saints N Muskets, Eileen Alexandra.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 2.90, 12.40.
|LA BRED PREMIER MATRON S., DED, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 2-5.
|4—
|CILLA, f, 4, California Chrome–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. O-P Dale Ladner, B-Brett A Brinkman & P DALE LADNER (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $60,000.
|8—
|Icy Charlie, m, 5, My Pal Charlie–Lady Lyra Lee, by Academy Award. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $20,000.
|6—
|Dixie Lady, m, 6, Yankee Gentleman–Levee Break, by Mighty. O-Winston, Marc and Jill, B-Marc Winston & Jill Winston (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Pat’s Girl, Condesa’s Handmaid, Sarah’s Passion.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 4 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 2.50, 26.80.
|LA BRED PREMIER STARLET S., DED, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-5.
|5—
|FREE LIKE A GIRL, f, 3, El Deal–Flashy Prize, by Flashy Bull. ($5,500 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Bruno, Jr, Gerald, Deville, Carl J, Pomier, Chasey Deville and Caroom, Jerry, B-Kim Renee Stover & Lisa Osborne (LA), T-Chasey Deville Pomier, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $60,000.
|1—
|Wholelottamo, f, 3, Mo Tom–Jet’s Tradition, by A. P Jet. ($17,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Thompson Racing LLC (Stephen Thompson), B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $19,000.
|3—
|Miss Jana, f, 3, Ruler’s Court–Jettin Jana, by Mauk Four. O-Jerry D Cart, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Medley, Buckley Bunny, Lutie Mo, Deal Me a Penny, Eagleoverthemoon, Gotteminabind.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 4, NO.
|Odds: 0.30, 10.60, 34.10.
|LA BRED PREMIER SPRINT S., DED, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 2-5.
|9—
|BERTIE’S GALAXY, g, 6, Greeley’s Galaxy–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Allen Cassedy, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Jareth Loveberry, $60,000.
|7—
|Wild Bert, g, 8, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $20,000.
|8—
|Black Sword, g, 5, Awesome Sword–Black Mariah, by Devil His Due. O-Treanor MD LLC, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Galaxy Builder, Hail State, Laughingsaintssong, Little Puck.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1, 2.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.30, 21.40.
|LA BRED PREMIER PRINCE S., DED, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-5.
|2—
|VODKA GIMLET, g, 3, Goldencents–Shy Baby, by Out of Place. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP; $41,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Ellen Epstein, B-5 B Farm, Inc (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $60,000.
|9—
|Brian’s Iron Mike, g, 3, Iron Fist–Hildegarde, by Ghostzapper. ($15,000 ’20 ESLYRL; $15,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bucks Boys, LLC, B-Perry Segura (LA), $19,000.
|8—
|More Memories, c, 3, More Than Ready–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. ($30,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP; $80,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Maggi Moss, B-Scott & Company Farm LLC (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Home Visit, Unified Report, Blue Cheese, Gotmy Mo Jo Workin, Big Chopper, Order Up.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 10 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 6.60, 2.80, 3.80.
Leave a Reply