North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 6

JIMMY WINKFIELD S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-6.

5—

MORELLO, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stop the Wedding, by Congrats. ($140,000 ’19 KEENOV; $200,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $250,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Blue Lion Thoroughbreds, Taylor, Craig and Taylor, Victoria, B-Robert B Tillyer & Dr Chet Blackey (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.

3—

Life Is Great, c, 3, Tapiture–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-EV Racing Stable, B-EVS Corp (FL), $20,000.

1—

Beast Or Famine, c, 3, The Big Beast–Twocatsintheyard, by Andiron. O-J A G Racing and Jettany Thoroughbred Corp, B-Jettany Thoroughbred Corp & JAG RacingInc (FL), $12,000.

Also Ran: Dance Code, Hagler.

Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 5, 4HF, 2 3/4.