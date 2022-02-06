North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 6

|RUTHLESS S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-6.
|7—
|SHOTGUN HOTTIE, f, 3, Gun Runner–Re Entry, by Malibu Moon. ($45,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Aldabbagh, Omar and Ganje, Jeff, B-Vincent Colbert (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,000.
|1—
|Champagne Poetry, f, 3, Carpe Diem–C J Oz, by Colonel John. ($9,000 ’19 KEENOV; $20,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Jonathan Hardoon, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Lady Milagro, f, 3, First Dude–Tribecky, by Saint Liam. O-Laderer, Amanda and Rivas, Dianette, B-Dianette Rivas & Amanda Laderer (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Landslid, Miss Interpret, Knowing Glance, Jet Force.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: NO, 1 3/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 2.70, 12.90.
|LA CONEJA S., SUN, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-6.
|7—
|SLAMMED, f, 4, Marking–Hennesey Smash, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Fincher Racing LLC, King, Brad and Kirby, Suzanne, B-Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $60,000.
|6—
|Tight Fittin Jeans, m, 5, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg, Green, Delinda M and O’Connor, Corie, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), $20,000.
|10—
|Proofsinthepuddin, f, 4, Marking–Follow My Tail, by Indian Charlie. O-Reliance Ranches LLC, B-Brad King and Todd Fincher (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Count Them Again, Marking Time, Lemon Drop Gold, Flaxy Lady, Abbie’s Way, Shugs Charlie, Sheza Dandy R F.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 0.50, 13.80, 5.20.
|JIMMY WINKFIELD S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-6.
|5—
|MORELLO, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stop the Wedding, by Congrats. ($140,000 ’19 KEENOV; $200,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $250,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Blue Lion Thoroughbreds, Taylor, Craig and Taylor, Victoria, B-Robert B Tillyer & Dr Chet Blackey (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|3—
|Life Is Great, c, 3, Tapiture–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-EV Racing Stable, B-EVS Corp (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Beast Or Famine, c, 3, The Big Beast–Twocatsintheyard, by Andiron. O-J A G Racing and Jettany Thoroughbred Corp, B-Jettany Thoroughbred Corp & JAG RacingInc (FL), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Dance Code, Hagler.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 5, 4HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.95, 5.70.
