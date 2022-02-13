Plainsman wears down speed in Razorback

Plainsman and Thomas Shelby turned Saturday’s $600,000 Razorback H. (G2) into a two-horse race, with the former prevailing after a prolonged duel in the 1 1/16-mile Oaklawn Park fixture for older horses.

Sent off as the 19-10 favorite in the field of eight, Plainsman was no more than a half-length behind Thomas Shelby as the latter set the pace. The pair were separated by no more than a head from the far turn until just before the finish, when Plainsman gained the upper hand by a neck under Joel Rosario.

“He seemed to be fresh and hadn’t breezed in two weeks, so I kind of felt like he was going to be (forwardly placed) and he hadn’t run in a while,” winning trainer Brad Cox said. I kind of felt like he was going to be on his game.”

Owned by John Ed Anthony’s Short Leaf Stable, the seven-year-old Plainsman paid $5.80 after completing the course over a fast track in 1:43.79.

Thomas Shelby, who has now finished second or third in three consecutive stakes appearances at Oaklawn this winter, finished 1 3/4 lengths ahead of 42-1 longshot Popular Kid. The order of finish was rounded out by Promise Keeper, Rated R Superstar, Lone Rock, Last Samurai, and Super Stock.

The Razorback was the third graded triumph and fifth stakes win overall for Plainsman. Victorious in the 2018 Discovery (G3) at Aqueduct, Plainsman’s next graded win came last October in the Ack Ack (G3) at Churchill Downs. He preceded that win with scores in the Jim Rasmussen S. at Prairie Meadows and Michael G. Schaefer Memorial at Indiana Grand.

Between his wins in the Ack Ack and Razorback, Plainsman finished third in both the Bold Ruler H. (G3) at Belmont and Cigar Mile (G1) at Aqueduct. His career mark now stands at 28-9-6-5, $1,203,207.

Bred in Kentucky by Joseph Minor, Plainsman is by Flatter and out of S S Pinafore, a Street Sense three-quarter sister to Southdale, a multiple Grade 3 winner in Canada.

Bayakoa S. (G3)

Miss Bigly saved ground behind the leaders and then darted through an opening between rivals in upper stretch on her way to claiming the $250,000 Bayakoa S. (G3) for owners Agave Racing Stable, The Dream Stables, and Rockin Robin Racing Stables.

A six-year-old trained by Phil D’Amato, Miss Bigly registered her first graded triumph by 1 1/4 lengths over 36-1 outsider She’s All Wolfe, with Jilted Bride a head behind in third. Coach, the 9-5 favorite, weakened to fourth

Ridden by Ramon Vasquez, Miss Bigly covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.82. She returned $12.80 as the fourth choice in a field of six fillies and mares.

Exiting a second-place finish behind Coach in the Jan. 8 Pippin S. at Oaklawn, Miss Bigly had previously placed in the Zenyatta (G2) and Chilukki (G3) in two prior graded appearances. Last season, she placed in the Shawnee S. at Churchill and the Lady Jacqueline S. at Thistledown before winning the Tranquility Lake S. at Del Mar, a restricted event.

Bred in Kentucky by SF Bloodstock, Miss Bigly is a Gemologist half-sister to Santa Anita Oaks (G1) winner Fashion Plate. Both were reared by the stakes-placed Miss Puzzle, by Citidancer.