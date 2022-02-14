Smile Happy continues to reign in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

Although Smile Happy hasn’t run since November, the son of Runhappy continues to receive abundant support in early betting for the 2022 Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Indeed, when Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 closed on Sunday, Smile Happy was listed as the 8-1 individual favorite behind the “All Other Three-Year-Olds” option, which settled as the overall favorite at 2-1.

Support for Smile Happy has not only been steady, but consistent; he was the 8-1 individual favorite in Pool 1 and Pool 2 as well.

It’s easy to understand why Smile Happy is drawing attention. The Kenny McPeek trainee is unbeaten and unchallenged in two starts, including a 3 1/4-length triumph in a strong edition of the Nov. 27 Kentucky Jockey Club S. (G2) at Churchill Downs. The form of the Kentucky Jockey Club has been flattered in recent weeks by runner-up Classic Causeway (who returned to win the Sam F. Davis S. [G3]) and third-place finisher White Abarrio (an easy winner of the Holy Bull S. [G3]).

Supporters of Smile Happy will have a chance to see their choice in action on Saturday, when Smile Happy is slated to contest the Risen Star S. (G2) at Fair Grounds. The 1 1/8-mile race awards Kentucky Derby qualification points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 basis, so victory would all but ensure Smile Happy a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate.

Smile Happy was the only individual horse to close at single-digit odds in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3. Next in line was the above-mentioned Classic Causeway, whose weekend victory in the Sam F. Davis proved popular enough to warrant 13-1 closing odds. Remsen S. (G2) winner Mo Donegal (14-1), undefeated allowance winner Emmanuel (15-1), San Vicente S. (G2) hero Forbidden Kingdom (18-1), White Abarrio (18-1), Withers S. (G3) winner Early Voting (19-1), and Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Rattle N Roll (19-1) comprised a nearly inseparable pack in the sub-20-1 odds range.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 attracted $328,461 in wagers, including $235,012 in win bets and $93,448 in exacta wagers. Two additional Kentucky Derby Future Wager pools are slated to take place across Mar. 11-13 (along with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager) and Mar. 31-Apr. 2.

The complete list of betting interests and odds from Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 can be viewed below.