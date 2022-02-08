February 9, 2022

Smile Happy, White Abarrio listed at 8-1 in Pool 3 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Smile Happy wins the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Photo by Coady Photography)

The field for Pool 3 of the 2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) is now set, with Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) winner #21 Smile Happy and last week’s Holy Bull (G3) victor #22 White Abarrio the joint individual favorites at 8-1.

The overall favorite in Pool 3 is the #24 All Other 3-Year-Olds mutuel field option, which has been installed at 5-2.

Wagering on Pool 3 of the KDFW will be available across the country, including at TwinSpires.com, from noon (ET) Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Two point-scoring preps will be run Saturday. The Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields will offer qualifying points of 10-4-2-1 to their respective top four finishers. Among the candidates for the Sam F. Davis are #4 Classic Causeway, #12 Howling Time, and #15 Make It Big.

The KDFW provides an opportunity to place bets on possible Kentucky Derby (G1) entrants at odds that could be greater than those available on race day. Win and exacta wagering only is available, and there are no refunds if a horse wagered on is subsequently removed from Derby consideration before May 7.

Future KDFW dates will be March 11-13 (Pool 4) and March 31-April 2 (Pool 5). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will coincide with Pool 4 of the KDFW.

1. Barber Road20-1
2. Call Me Midnight20-1
3. Chasing Time15-1
4. Classic Causeway50-1
5. Commandperformance50-1
6. Early Voting12-1
7. Emmanuel10-1
8. Epicenter15-1
9. Forbidden Kingdom10-1
10. God of Love50-1
11. Happy Boy Rocket50-1
12. Howling Time50-1
13. In Due Time30-1
14. Major General30-1
15. Make It Big50-1
16. Mo Donegal30-1
17. Pappacap15-1
18. Rattle N Roll30-1
19. Simplification30-1
20. Slow Down20-1
21. Smile Happy8-1
22. White Abarrio8-1
23. Zandon30-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Olds5-2

