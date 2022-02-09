February 9, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 10

February 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Joe Gonzalez, 9-2
(5th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Road Party, 7-2
(5th) Lil Mr Matt, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) I’ll Raise You, 9-2
(5th) Happygobucky, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Custom Bobby’s, 4-1
(4th) Club Soda, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Loyal Louie, 3-1
(2nd) Candy’s Dream, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Stroll Smokin, 3-1
(3rd) Haleigh B, 7-2
Sam Houston (4th) Pomeroy Haze, 3-1
(7th) Tiz Magic, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Gray Admiral, 3-1
(4th) Big Heat, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Money Lender, 4-1
(2nd) Bahama Mischief, 7-2

