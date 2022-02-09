Spot Plays Feb. 10

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Joe Gonzalez, 9-2
|(5th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Road Party, 7-2
|(5th) Lil Mr Matt, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(4th) I’ll Raise You, 9-2
|(5th) Happygobucky, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Custom Bobby’s, 4-1
|(4th) Club Soda, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Loyal Louie, 3-1
|(2nd) Candy’s Dream, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Stroll Smokin, 3-1
|(3rd) Haleigh B, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Pomeroy Haze, 3-1
|(7th) Tiz Magic, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Gray Admiral, 3-1
|(4th) Big Heat, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Money Lender, 4-1
|(2nd) Bahama Mischief, 7-2
