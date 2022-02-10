Spot Plays Feb. 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Juliana’s Rose, 4-1
|(5th) Linny Kate, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Buzzhound, 9-2
|(5th) Elevated Forever, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Shared Future, 3-1
|(3rd) Jack Bob and Larry, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Carlos Loves Tee, 9-2
|(6th) Swanage, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Marando Pass, 6-1
|(5th) Sal N Louie, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) American Tryst, 9-2
|(4th) Daddy’s Joy, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Transfer the Funds, 3-1
|(4th) Visual Artist, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Brick of Hearts, 4-1
|(6th) Unyielding, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Humero d’Oro, 6-1
|(3rd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Saratoga Wildcat, 9-2
|(5th) Rocket Blast, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Texas Prado, 3-1
|(5th) Let’s Go Alamo, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Thirsty Always, 7-2
|(5th) Bowl of Cherries, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Julia’s Grace, 3-1
|(5th) She Nasty, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Eldorado Dream, 6-1
|(3rd) Bold Rey, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Point Wild, 3-1
|(3rd) Pour Me a Double, 4-1
