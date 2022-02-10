February 11, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 11

February 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Juliana’s Rose, 4-1
(5th) Linny Kate, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Buzzhound, 9-2
(5th) Elevated Forever, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Shared Future, 3-1
(3rd) Jack Bob and Larry, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Carlos Loves Tee, 9-2
(6th) Swanage, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Marando Pass, 6-1
(5th) Sal N Louie, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) American Tryst, 9-2
(4th) Daddy’s Joy, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Transfer the Funds, 3-1
(4th) Visual Artist, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Brick of Hearts, 4-1
(6th) Unyielding, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Humero d’Oro, 6-1
(3rd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Saratoga Wildcat, 9-2
(5th) Rocket Blast, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Texas Prado, 3-1
(5th) Let’s Go Alamo, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Thirsty Always, 7-2
(5th) Bowl of Cherries, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Julia’s Grace, 3-1
(5th) She Nasty, 5-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Eldorado Dream, 6-1
(3rd) Bold Rey, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Point Wild, 3-1
(3rd) Pour Me a Double, 4-1

