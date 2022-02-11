Spot Plays Feb. 12

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Lucky Mucho Man, 7-2
|(3rd) Linny Kate, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(6th) Positive Phil, 3-1
|(7th) Cajun Invasion, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) December Seven, 3-1
|(3rd) Barranca, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Customize My Quest, 3-1
|(2nd) Mangelsen, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Table for Ten, 3-1
|(6th) Fire Me Up, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Admiral Truffles, 3-1
|(4th) Lets Run Two, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Keeping the Edge, 5-1
|(6th) Mi Cleopatra and I, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) In Search Of, 7-2
|(3rd) Designate, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Shacks Way, 3-1
|(2nd) Portsmouth, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Ban Over, 4-1
|(4th) Sweet Prayers, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Jan’s Reserve, 5-1
|(5th) Fearless Girl, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Cielo d’Oro, 3-1
|(3rd) Afjan, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Tom’s Last General, 6-1
|(6th) Colorincolonel, 7-2
