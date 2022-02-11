February 11, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 12

February 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Lucky Mucho Man, 7-2
(3rd) Linny Kate, 5-1
Charles Town (6th) Positive Phil, 3-1
(7th) Cajun Invasion, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) December Seven, 3-1
(3rd) Barranca, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Customize My Quest, 3-1
(2nd) Mangelsen, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Table for Ten, 3-1
(6th) Fire Me Up, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Admiral Truffles, 3-1
(4th) Lets Run Two, 7-2
Laurel Park (5th) Keeping the Edge, 5-1
(6th) Mi Cleopatra and I, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) In Search Of, 7-2
(3rd) Designate, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Shacks Way, 3-1
(2nd) Portsmouth, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Ban Over, 4-1
(4th) Sweet Prayers, 8-1
Santa Anita (4th) Jan’s Reserve, 5-1
(5th) Fearless Girl, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Cielo d’Oro, 3-1
(3rd) Afjan, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Tom’s Last General, 6-1
(6th) Colorincolonel, 7-2

