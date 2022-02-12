Spot Plays Feb. 13

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Merchants of Cool, 4-1
|(6th) Roman Empire, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Macee, 9-2
|(3rd) Unrestricted, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Marilyn’s Smile, 4-1
|(5th) Robs Lucky Spirit, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fishing for Fun, 3-1
|(4th) Mitigation, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Brettmeister, 7-2
|(4th) Bowie Two Step, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Lonely Private, 3-1
|(3rd) Sophie’s Angel, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Youteyourhonor, 3-1
|(6th) War At Sea, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) American Dollar, 6-1
|(7th) First Lady Di Da, 7-2
