Spot Plays Feb. 13

February 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Merchants of Cool, 4-1
(6th) Roman Empire, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Macee, 9-2
(3rd) Unrestricted, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Marilyn’s Smile, 4-1
(5th) Robs Lucky Spirit, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fishing for Fun, 3-1
(4th) Mitigation, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Brettmeister, 7-2
(4th) Bowie Two Step, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Lonely Private, 3-1
(3rd) Sophie’s Angel, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Youteyourhonor, 3-1
(6th) War At Sea, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) American Dollar, 6-1
(7th) First Lady Di Da, 7-2

