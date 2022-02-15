Spot Plays Feb. 16

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Humphrey, 4-1
|(6th) D’wild Baroness, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lake Shore Drive, 7-2
|(4th) R Girl’s Werth It, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Brick of Hearts, 5-1
|(3rd) Blushing Betty, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Seamialaugh, 4-1
|(2nd) Borracho Concho, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Jesse the Great, 3-1
|(5th) Wonder In, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Imabadger, 3-1
|(2nd) True Diamond, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Sparkling Plenty, 3-1
|(3rd) Analyzeyourvision, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Blue Gessami, 6-1
|(4th) Enough Nonsense, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Sonic City, 3-1
|(2nd) La Cumparsita, 3-1
