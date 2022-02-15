February 15, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 16

February 15, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (2nd) Humphrey, 4-1
(6th) D’wild Baroness, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lake Shore Drive, 7-2
(4th) R Girl’s Werth It, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Brick of Hearts, 5-1
(3rd) Blushing Betty, 3-1
Parx (1st) Seamialaugh, 4-1
(2nd) Borracho Concho, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Jesse the Great, 3-1
(5th) Wonder In, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Imabadger, 3-1
(2nd) True Diamond, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Sparkling Plenty, 3-1
(3rd) Analyzeyourvision, 9-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Blue Gessami, 6-1
(4th) Enough Nonsense, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Sonic City, 3-1
(2nd) La Cumparsita, 3-1

