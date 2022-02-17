February 17, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 18

February 17, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Herecomesangelina, 3-1
(3rd) Tellaperfecttale, 6-1
Charles Town (5th) Opera Nite, 3-1
(6th) Petulant Delight, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Simple Sunday, 3-1
(6th) Lovethatcause, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Wish Upon a Star, 3-1
(2nd) Stop Shop N Drop, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Circulodeganadoras, 7-2
(4th) Awesome Amanda, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Spirit Wind, 4-1
(5th) Lee Ann’s Warrior, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Boss Angel, 4-1
(6th) Embrace the Whinny, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Storm Risk, 3-1
(7th) Squid, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Dancin N Thepulpit, 3-1
(2nd) Win With Pride, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Dashi, 3-1
(5th) Seeking the Dream, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Summer Sangria, 5-1
(5th) Quarky, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Too Late, 3-1
(4th) Tizzy Twister, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) American Dollar, 4-1
(3rd) Bionic Bottle, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Under the Couvers, 3-1
(2nd) Radiantrithym, 7-2

