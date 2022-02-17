Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Herecomesangelina, 3-1
|(3rd) Tellaperfecttale, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Opera Nite, 3-1
|(6th) Petulant Delight, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Simple Sunday, 3-1
|(6th) Lovethatcause, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Wish Upon a Star, 3-1
|(2nd) Stop Shop N Drop, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Circulodeganadoras, 7-2
|(4th) Awesome Amanda, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Spirit Wind, 4-1
|(5th) Lee Ann’s Warrior, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Boss Angel, 4-1
|(6th) Embrace the Whinny, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Storm Risk, 3-1
|(7th) Squid, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Dancin N Thepulpit, 3-1
|(2nd) Win With Pride, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Dashi, 3-1
|(5th) Seeking the Dream, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Summer Sangria, 5-1
|(5th) Quarky, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Too Late, 3-1
|(4th) Tizzy Twister, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) American Dollar, 4-1
|(3rd) Bionic Bottle, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Under the Couvers, 3-1
|(2nd) Radiantrithym, 7-2
