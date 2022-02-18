Spot Plays Feb. 19

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Dini’s Destiny,3-1
|(5th) Lady Yellen, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Kashan, 3-1
|(4th) China Cat, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) The Kukri, 3-1
|(3rd) Leudeal, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Rather Be Lucky, 3-1
|(4th) Marsalis, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Jedi Knight, 4-1
|(3rd) Flicflac, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Daniel Sun, 3-1
|(3rd) Poseidon’s Son, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Howard’s Rock, 7-2
|(5ty) Alottahope, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Next Generation, 4-1
|(5th) Mariposa d’Oro, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) River Echo, 9-2
|(5th) Top Gunner, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Ronald Dale, 4-1
|(3rd) Holy Creed, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Klimtoglory, 7-2
|(3rd) M Is for Magic, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) New Ways to Dream, 7-2
|(7th) Lyrical, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Rich Relations, 3-1
|(2nd) Eyeofthebeholder, 6-1
Leave a Reply