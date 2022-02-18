February 18, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 19

February 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Dini’s Destiny,3-1
(5th) Lady Yellen, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Kashan, 3-1
(4th) China Cat, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) The Kukri, 3-1
(3rd) Leudeal, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Rather Be Lucky, 3-1
(4th) Marsalis, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Jedi Knight, 4-1
(3rd) Flicflac, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Daniel Sun, 3-1
(3rd) Poseidon’s Son, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Howard’s Rock, 7-2
(5ty) Alottahope, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Next Generation, 4-1
(5th) Mariposa d’Oro, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) River Echo, 9-2
(5th) Top Gunner, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Ronald Dale, 4-1
(3rd) Holy Creed, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Klimtoglory, 7-2
(3rd) M Is for Magic, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) New Ways to Dream, 7-2
(7th) Lyrical, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Rich Relations, 3-1
(2nd) Eyeofthebeholder, 6-1

