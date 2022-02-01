February 1, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 2

February 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Mackenzie’s Star, 5-1
(5th) Flash of Day, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Zeatrical, 7-2
(3rd) Putthehammerdown, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Queen Macha, 9-2
(5th) Freezer Burn, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Flat Out Super, 3-1
(5th) Kid Russell, 7-2
Parx (1st) Twirling Wind, 3-1
(2nd) Obstinate, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Bossy Cat, 3-1
(2nd) Equal Justice, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Eros’s Girl, 7-2
(5th) Anahiya’s Dream, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs