Spot Plays Feb. 2

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Mackenzie’s Star, 5-1
|(5th) Flash of Day, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Zeatrical, 7-2
|(3rd) Putthehammerdown, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Queen Macha, 9-2
|(5th) Freezer Burn, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Flat Out Super, 3-1
|(5th) Kid Russell, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Twirling Wind, 3-1
|(2nd) Obstinate, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Bossy Cat, 3-1
|(2nd) Equal Justice, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Eros’s Girl, 7-2
|(5th) Anahiya’s Dream, 3-1
Leave a Reply