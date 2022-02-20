February 21, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 21

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Presidents’ Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Turnpike Bomb, 7-2
    (6th) Gentle Annie, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (5th) Clear Humor, 9-2
    (9th) Password Protected, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Fait Accompli, 6-1
    (2nd) Blue Breeze, 6-1
Laurel Park   (2nd) Ridiculous, 4-1
    (5th) Bear Force Won, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Escape Velocity, 10-1
    (7th) Another Breeze, 5-1
Oaklawn Park   (6th) Ann in the Middle, 5-1
    (9th) Seriously Sassy, 6-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Jovial, 6-1
    (7th) It Can, 4-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Prince Ziggy, 4-1
    (3rd) Active Account, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Tutta Terlingua, 3-1
    (4th) Classic Luck, 7-2

