Spot Plays Feb. 21

For Presidents’ Day Monday
|TRACK
|
|(RACE) HORSE,
MORNING LINE
|
Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Turnpike Bomb, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Gentle Annie, 7-2
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(5th) Clear Humor, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Password Protected,
7-2
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Fait Accompli, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Blue Breeze, 6-1
|Laurel
Park
|
|(2nd) Ridiculous, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Bear Force Won, 7-2
|
Mahoning Valley
|
|(4th) Escape Velocity, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Another Breeze, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(6th) Ann in the Middle,
5-1
|
|
|(9th) Seriously Sassy, 6-1
|Parx
Racing
|
|(4th) Jovial, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) It Can, 4-1
|
Santa Anita
|
|(2nd) Prince Ziggy, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Active Account, 8-1
|
Turf Paradise
|
|(2nd) Tutta Terlingua, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Classic Luck, 7-2
