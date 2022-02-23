February 23, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 24

Brisnet Staff

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Playwright, 4-1
    (5th) Red Line Overdrive, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Lime After Lime, 6-1
    (3rd) Good Karma, 5-1
Delta Downs   (4th) Bayou Beaux, 9-2
    (5th) Freudian Sip, 3-1
Fair Grounds   (4th) Double Dare You, 7-2
    (6th) The Last Zip, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Lucky as a Seven, 5-1
    (3rd) Pirate Life, 3-1
Laurel Park   (1st) Hit a Homer Honey, 7-2
    (3rd) Krachenwagen, 5-1
Sam Houston   (2nd) Missiszippy Bling, 7-2
    (4th) Uncle Artie, 4-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Seven Kingdoms, 3-1
    (3rd) Noble Enterprise, 3-1

