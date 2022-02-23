Spot Plays Feb. 24

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Playwright, 4-1
|(5th) Red Line Overdrive, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lime After Lime, 6-1
|(3rd) Good Karma, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Bayou Beaux, 9-2
|(5th) Freudian Sip, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Double Dare You, 7-2
|(6th) The Last Zip, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Lucky as a Seven, 5-1
|(3rd) Pirate Life, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Hit a Homer Honey, 7-2
|(3rd) Krachenwagen, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Missiszippy Bling, 7-2
|(4th) Uncle Artie, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Seven Kingdoms, 3-1
|(3rd) Noble Enterprise, 3-1
