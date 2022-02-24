Spot Plays Feb. 25

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Lady of Thoroton, 7-2
|(3rd) Honey Money, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) One More Factor, 4-1
|(4th) Easy On the Sugar, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Chief Charlie, 4-1
|(4th) Ironical, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Coffee County, 3-1
|(3rd) Valerie Valeski, 3-1
|Fonner Park
|(2nd) The Bondsman, 9-2
|(3rd) Carioca, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Smokinhotredhead, 7-2
|(5th) Filly Pelli, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sensei Lawrence, 4-1
|(2nd) On His Toes, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Pepe and Heywood, 4-1
|(6th) Fashionista, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Holiday Ticket, 3-1
|(5th) Undecoded, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Raisetonew Heights, 7-2
|(4th) Oh So Jazzy, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Royal Tap, 7-2
|(7th) Queenscaballo, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Warrior’s Moon, 3-1
|(7th) Big Switch, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Skylander, 3-1
|(7th) Deceiver, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Sky Bolt, 7-2
|(5th) Candace O, 3-1
Leave a Reply