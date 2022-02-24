February 24, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 25

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Lady of Thoroton, 7-2
(3rd) Honey Money, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) One More Factor, 4-1
(4th) Easy On the Sugar, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Chief Charlie, 4-1
(4th) Ironical, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Coffee County, 3-1
(3rd) Valerie Valeski, 3-1
Fonner Park (2nd) The Bondsman, 9-2
(3rd) Carioca, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Smokinhotredhead, 7-2
(5th) Filly Pelli, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sensei Lawrence, 4-1
(2nd) On His Toes, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Pepe and Heywood, 4-1
(6th) Fashionista, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Holiday Ticket, 3-1
(5th) Undecoded, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Raisetonew Heights, 7-2
(4th) Oh So Jazzy, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Royal Tap, 7-2
(7th) Queenscaballo, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Warrior’s Moon, 3-1
(7th) Big Switch, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Skylander, 3-1
(7th) Deceiver, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Sky Bolt, 7-2
(5th) Candace O, 3-1

