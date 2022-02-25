Spot Plays Feb. 26

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) It’s Mandatory, 7-2
|(6th) Extreme, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Suzysellsseashells, 7-2
|(7th) Jeanie’s Angel, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Polo Art, 6-1
|(3rd) Noneya, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Loco, 7-2
|(5th) Drena’s Star, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Stand in Your Love, 3-1
|(6th) Purr Cat, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Straight to Go, 7-2
|(5th) She’s Classy, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Colorofacloud, 3-1
|(7th) Vanhoofer, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Kadesh, 3-1
|(6th) Natural Bling, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) First Line, 9-2
|(4th) Allo Enry, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(6th) Mundacious, 7-2
|(7th) Sweet Medicine, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Brix, 5-1
|(7th) Alice Marble, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) My Blonde Mary, 4-1
|(3rd) Point to the Stars, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Duel Fuel, 7-2
|(2nd) Army Scout, 4-1
