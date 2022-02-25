February 26, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 26

February 25, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) It’s Mandatory, 7-2
(6th) Extreme, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Suzysellsseashells, 7-2
(7th) Jeanie’s Angel, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Polo Art, 6-1
(3rd) Noneya, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Loco, 7-2
(5th) Drena’s Star, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Stand in Your Love, 3-1
(6th) Purr Cat, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Straight to Go, 7-2
(5th) She’s Classy, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Colorofacloud, 3-1
(7th) Vanhoofer, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Kadesh, 3-1
(6th) Natural Bling, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) First Line, 9-2
(4th) Allo Enry, 3-1
Sam Houston (6th) Mundacious, 7-2
(7th) Sweet Medicine, 6-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Brix, 5-1
(7th) Alice Marble, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) My Blonde Mary, 4-1
(3rd) Point to the Stars, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Duel Fuel, 7-2
(2nd) Army Scout, 4-1

