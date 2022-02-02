February 2, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Vienna Code, 3-1
(4th) Actualize, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Make It a Double, 7-2
(4th) Cachirulo, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) My Fortunate Son, 7-2
(6th) Cold Hearted Wench, 8-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Get None, 7-2
(4th) Vicious Velma, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Billy Yank, 4-1
(2nd) Ghostliner, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) I Am the Cash Man, 3-1
(2nd) Bellarmine Hall, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Lots of Gold, 3-1
(4th) Pink Posse, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Rockthepulpit, 4-1
(6th) Surprsinglyperfect, 9-2
Turfway Park (5th) Paradigm Shift, 7-2
(6th) Diamond Lydiamarie, 4-1

