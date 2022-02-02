Spot Plays Feb. 3

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Vienna Code, 3-1
|(4th) Actualize, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Make It a Double, 7-2
|(4th) Cachirulo, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(4th) My Fortunate Son, 7-2
|(6th) Cold Hearted Wench, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Get None, 7-2
|(4th) Vicious Velma, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Billy Yank, 4-1
|(2nd) Ghostliner, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) I Am the Cash Man, 3-1
|(2nd) Bellarmine Hall, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Lots of Gold, 3-1
|(4th) Pink Posse, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Rockthepulpit, 4-1
|(6th) Surprsinglyperfect, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Paradigm Shift, 7-2
|(6th) Diamond Lydiamarie, 4-1
Leave a Reply