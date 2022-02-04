Spot Plays Feb. 5

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Tapizearance, 3-1
|(5th) Runabout, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Tiz Michelle’s Way, 4-1
|(6th) China Cat, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Madison’s Place, 5-1
|(3rd) Orphan Creek, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Unwanted Observer, 9-2
|(2nd) Artie’s Rumor, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Murphys Tiger, 5-1
|(8th) Robs Lucky Spirit, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Cashier Check, 7-2
|(4th) Souper Fortune, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Hit a Homer Honey, 3-1
|(2nd) Cuenca, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Woopigsooie, 6-1
|(5th) Brick of Hearts, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Proud American, 3-1
|(3rd) Pasamonte Man, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Gregory’s Pride, 3-1
|(7th) Coulthard, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Highland Park Hero, 4-1
|(5th) Sarasota Boy, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Thispointintime, 3-1
|(2nd) Radiantrithym, 7-2
Leave a Reply