February 4, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 5

February 4, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Tapizearance, 3-1
(5th) Runabout, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Tiz Michelle’s Way, 4-1
(6th) China Cat, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Madison’s Place, 5-1
(3rd) Orphan Creek, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Unwanted Observer, 9-2
(2nd) Artie’s Rumor, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Murphys Tiger, 5-1
(8th) Robs Lucky Spirit, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Cashier Check, 7-2
(4th) Souper Fortune, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Hit a Homer Honey, 3-1
(2nd) Cuenca, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Woopigsooie, 6-1
(5th) Brick of Hearts, 4-1
Sam Houston (1st) Proud American, 3-1
(3rd) Pasamonte Man, 8-1
Santa Anita (5th) Gregory’s Pride, 3-1
(7th) Coulthard, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Highland Park Hero, 4-1
(5th) Sarasota Boy, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Thispointintime, 3-1
(2nd) Radiantrithym, 7-2

