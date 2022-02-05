February 5, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 6

February 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (7th) Bustin Bay, 5-1
    (8th) Champagne Poetry, 3-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Jack the Ripper, 9-2
    (3rd) Loneshilohspecial, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Sunset Dragunn, 9-2
    (6th) Honeymoonz Over, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Beau Brown, 4-1
    (3rd) Stupendous, 7-2
Laurel Park   (2nd) Love Is Strong, 7-2
    (7th) Tequila Fog, 3-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Kjos Kid, 5-1
    (5th) Jack Sixpack, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Brass Band, 3-1
    (5th) Tiz Lottie, 3-1

