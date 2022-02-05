Spot Plays Feb. 6

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(7th) Bustin Bay, 5-1
|(8th) Champagne Poetry, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Jack the Ripper, 9-2
|(3rd) Loneshilohspecial, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Sunset Dragunn, 9-2
|(6th) Honeymoonz Over, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Beau Brown, 4-1
|(3rd) Stupendous, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Love Is Strong, 7-2
|(7th) Tequila Fog, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Kjos Kid, 5-1
|(5th) Jack Sixpack, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Brass Band, 3-1
|(5th) Tiz Lottie, 3-1
Leave a Reply