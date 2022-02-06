February 6, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 7

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Silver Maple, 7-2
    (4th) Ruby Jane, 12-1
Parx Racing   (9th) Splicethemainbrace, 3-1
    (10th) Flat Out Flying, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Eight Makar, 9-2
    (5th) Temporarily, 7-2

