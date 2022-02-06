Spot Plays Feb. 7

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Silver Maple, 7-2
|(4th) Ruby Jane, 12-1
|Parx Racing
|(9th) Splicethemainbrace, 3-1
|(10th) Flat Out Flying, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Eight Makar, 9-2
|(5th) Temporarily, 7-2
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Silver Maple, 7-2
|(4th) Ruby Jane, 12-1
|Parx Racing
|(9th) Splicethemainbrace, 3-1
|(10th) Flat Out Flying, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Eight Makar, 9-2
|(5th) Temporarily, 7-2
Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply