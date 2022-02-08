February 8, 2022

Spot Plays Feb. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (1st) Gracesspecialtouch, 4-1
(2nd) Combat Command, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Choose to Be Happy, 8-1
(3rd) Oakhurst, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Nickys Notion, 3-1
(3rd) Instafamous, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Yankee Joe, 4-1
(6th) Ready and Rich, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Lots of Gold, 3-1
(4th) Pink Posse, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) U Know I B Lion, 3-1
(5th) Forbidden Dream, 9-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Flycatcher, 7-2
(4th) Thrill’s Legacy, 4-1

