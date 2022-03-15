Arlington Million, Beverly D. to be held at Churchill Downs in 2022

Churchill Downs has announced that the Louisville track will host the $1 million Arlington Million (G1) and other stakes formerly held at Arlington Park during 2022.

The Arlington Million, along with the $500,000 Beverly D. (G1), $300,000 Secretariat (G1), and $200,000 Pucker Up (G3), will all be held on a stand-alone program at Churchill on Aug. 13. The normal Churchill spring meet will run from April 30 through July 4.

To accommodate the smaller turf course configuration at Churchill, both the Million and Beverly D. have been reduced in distance to 1 1/8 miles. The Million was previously held over 1 1/4 miles and the Beverly D. over 1 3/16 miles.

Other Arlington stakes that will be held at Churchill are the $250,000 Modesty (G3) on May 6, the $200,000 Arlington (G3) on June 4, the $200,000 Chicago (G3) on June 25, the $200,000 American Derby on July 2, and the $175,000 Hanshin on July 3.

Several overnight stakes worth $160,000 will be inaugurated during the spring meet, most notably the Knicks Go for four-year-olds and up over one mile on the Kentucky Derby (G1) undercard May 7.