March 8, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 28-March 6

March 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Decision Maker 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 91
Hidden Promise 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/6 91
Hunka Burning Love 8G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/6 90
Lil Kings Princess 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/6 90
Life Is Hard 4C 1m (ft) OP 3/4 89
Signofthecross 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/6 89
Hardly a Secret 8G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 83
A Broken Breeze 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 82
I Feel the Need 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/6 81
Knievel 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 72
Flirtatious Smile 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 63
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Gar Hole 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 99
Can Imagine 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 95
Home Base 7H 6f (ft) OP 3/5 93
Summer Shoes 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/6 92
Ernie Banker 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 91
One for Richie 6G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 90
D’ Yank 6G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 88
Well Spent 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/6 88
Ribbons and Medals 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 87
Connie K 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 84
Emerald Princess 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/6 80
Rattrapante 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/6 80
Blame George 4G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 3/4 76
Tale of Truth 4C 6f (ft) OP 3/4 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Clancy’s Pistol 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 86
Beguine 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 85
Cole Spur 3G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 78

