Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 28-March 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Decision Maker
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|91
|Hidden Promise
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|91
|Hunka Burning Love
|8G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|90
|Lil Kings Princess
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|90
|Life Is Hard
|4C
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|89
|Signofthecross
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|89
|Hardly a Secret
|8G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|83
|A Broken Breeze
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|82
|I Feel the Need
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/6
|81
|Knievel
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|72
|Flirtatious Smile
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|63
|Gar Hole
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|99
|Can Imagine
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|95
|Home Base
|7H
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|93
|Summer Shoes
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|92
|Ernie Banker
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|91
|One for Richie
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|90
|D’ Yank
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|88
|Well Spent
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|88
|Ribbons and Medals
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|87
|Connie K
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|84
|Emerald Princess
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|80
|Rattrapante
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/6
|80
|Blame George
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|76
|Tale of Truth
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|69
|Clancy’s Pistol
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|86
|Beguine
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|85
|Cole Spur
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|78
