Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 28-March 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Speaker’s Corner
|4C
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/5
|WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile S.
|106
|Express Train
|5H
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SA 3/5
|Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi
|105
|Mine That Star
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 3/5
|Curribot H.
|105
|As Time Goes By
|5M
|1m (ft)
|SA 3/5
|Beholder Mile S.
|100
|Bank Sting
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/6
|Heavenly Prize Invitational S.
|100
|Flaxy Lady
|7M
|1m (ft)
|SUN 3/6
|Peppers Pride H.
|82
|Gar Hole
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|Nodouble Breeders’ S.
|99
|Officiating
|4C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/5
|Tom Fool H.
|98
|Cezanne
|5H
|7f (ft)
|SA 3/5
|San Carlos S. presented by FanDuel
|95
|Frosted Grace
|6H
|7 1/2f (ft)
|DED 3/5
|Owner Appreciation Cup S.
|95
|Ramblin’ Man
|7G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TUP 3/4
|Cactus Wren S.
|90
|Such Great Heights
|5M
|4f (ft)
|FON 3/5
|Bold Accent S.
|88
|Arizona Sun
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TUP 3/4
|Cactus Flower S.
|84
|Connie K
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S.
|84
|It’sfiftyshadetime
|4F
|7 1/2f (ft)
|DED 3/4
|Owner Appreciation Distaff S.
|83
|Ize a Crafty Gal
|7M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RIL 3/5
|Pete Selin S.
|78
|Mira Mission
|4G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|Canadian Turf S.
|102
|Count Again
|7G
|1m (fm)
|SA 3/5
|Frank E. Kilroe Mile S.
|99
|Elle Z
|5M
|5 1/2f (fm)
|FG 3/1
|Mardi Gras S.
|98
|In Italian (GB)
|4F
|a1m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|Honey Fox S.
|96
|Leggs Galore
|5M
|1m (fm)
|SA 3/5
|Buena Vista S.
|91
|Temple
|6G
|a1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|Mac Diarmida S.
|90
|Mangelsen
|6G
|a1m (fm)
|FG 3/5
|Edward J. Johnston Memorial S.
|85
|Net a Bear
|6M
|a1m (fm)
|FG 3/5
|Red Camelia S.
|85
|Virginia Joy (GER)
|5M
|a1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|The Very One S.
|83
|Forbidden Kingdom
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/5
|San Felipe S.
|102
|Morello
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/5
|Gotham S.
|99
|Spendarella
|3F
|a1m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|Herecomesthebride S.
|97
|Venti Valentine
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/5
|Busher Invitational S.
|96
|Eda
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/6
|Santa Ysabel S.
|95
|Simplification
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 3/5
|Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth S.
|95
|Kathleen O.
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/5
|Davona Dale S. presented by FanDuel
|92
|Bubble Rock
|3F
|1m (ft)
|TP 3/5
|Cincinnati Trophy S.
|90
|Tiz the Bomb
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 3/5
|John Battaglia Memorial S.
|90
|Coinage
|3C
|a1m (fm)
|GP 3/5
|Palm Beach S.
|89
|Dowagiac Chief
|3C
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 3/5
|Black Gold S.
|89
|Lucky Girl (IRE)
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 3/6
|China Doll S.
|88
|Wildcat Bill
|3G
|6f (ft)
|MVR 3/5
|OTBO Sales Graduate Race S.
|71
