March 8, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 28-March 6

March 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Speaker’s Corner 4C 1m (ft) GP 3/5 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile S. 106
Express Train 5H 1 1/4m (ft) SA 3/5 Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi 105
Mine That Star 5H 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 3/5 Curribot H. 105
As Time Goes By 5M 1m (ft) SA 3/5 Beholder Mile S. 100
Bank Sting 5M 1m (ft) AQU 3/6 Heavenly Prize Invitational S. 100
Flaxy Lady 7M 1m (ft) SUN 3/6 Peppers Pride H. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Gar Hole 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 Nodouble Breeders’ S. 99
Officiating 4C 6f (ft) AQU 3/5 Tom Fool H. 98
Cezanne 5H 7f (ft) SA 3/5 San Carlos S. presented by FanDuel 95
Frosted Grace 6H 7 1/2f (ft) DED 3/5 Owner Appreciation Cup S. 95
Ramblin’ Man 7G 6 1/2f (ft) TUP 3/4 Cactus Wren S. 90
Such Great Heights 5M 4f (ft) FON 3/5 Bold Accent S. 88
Arizona Sun 5M 6 1/2f (ft) TUP 3/4 Cactus Flower S. 84
Connie K 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S. 84
It’sfiftyshadetime 4F 7 1/2f (ft) DED 3/4 Owner Appreciation Distaff S. 83
Ize a Crafty Gal 7M 5 1/2f (ft) RIL 3/5 Pete Selin S. 78
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Mira Mission 4G a1 1/16m (fm) GP 3/5 Canadian Turf S. 102
Count Again 7G 1m (fm) SA 3/5 Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. 99
Elle Z 5M 5 1/2f (fm) FG 3/1 Mardi Gras S. 98
In Italian (GB) 4F a1m (fm) GP 3/5 Honey Fox S. 96
Leggs Galore 5M 1m (fm) SA 3/5 Buena Vista S. 91
Temple 6G a1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/5 Mac Diarmida S. 90
Mangelsen 6G a1m (fm) FG 3/5 Edward J. Johnston Memorial S. 85
Net a Bear 6M a1m (fm) FG 3/5 Red Camelia S. 85
Virginia Joy (GER) 5M a1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/5 The Very One S. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/28-3/6) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Forbidden Kingdom 3C 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/5 San Felipe S. 102
Morello 3C 1m (ft) AQU 3/5 Gotham S. 99
Spendarella 3F a1m (fm) GP 3/5 Herecomesthebride S. 97
Venti Valentine 3F 1m (ft) AQU 3/5 Busher Invitational S. 96
Eda 3F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/6 Santa Ysabel S. 95
Simplification 3C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 3/5 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth S. 95
Kathleen O. 3F 1m (ft) GP 3/5 Davona Dale S. presented by FanDuel 92
Bubble Rock 3F 1m (ft) TP 3/5 Cincinnati Trophy S. 90
Tiz the Bomb 3C 1 1/16m (ft) TP 3/5 John Battaglia Memorial S. 90
Coinage 3C a1m (fm) GP 3/5 Palm Beach S. 89
Dowagiac Chief 3C a1 1/16m (fm) FG 3/5 Black Gold S. 89
Lucky Girl (IRE) 3F 1m (fm) SA 3/6 China Doll S. 88
Wildcat Bill 3G 6f (ft) MVR 3/5 OTBO Sales Graduate Race S. 71

