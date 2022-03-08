March 8, 2022

Forbidden Kingdom tabbed as KDFW Pool 4 favorite; Echo Zulu leads Oaks Future Wager

March 8, 2022

Following a smashing victory in the San Felipe (G2), #10 Forbidden Kingdom has been installed as the 5-1 morning line favorite for Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) this weekend. Betting opens Friday at noon (ET) and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pool 4 will run concurrently with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW). Both pools open at the same time, but the KOFW will close 30 minutes later at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Win and Exacta betting, an Oaks/Derby Future Double is part of the wagering menu. Betting on the KDFW and KOFW is available at simulcast centers around the country and ADW’s such as www.TwinSpires.com, the official platform for the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella, Forbidden Kingdom is scheduled to make his final Kentucky Derby prep in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 9.

Other top individual interests on oddsmaker Mike Battaglia’s morning line include #19 Smile Happy, the favorite among individual entrants in the first three KDFW pools; #8 Epicenter (8-1), who defeated Smile Happy winning the Risen Star (G2) in February; and #18 Simplification, a 2 1/2-length winner of the Fountain of Youth (G2).

The mutuel field, #24 All Other 3-Year-Olds, is listed at 6-1.

KOFW

Unbeaten from four starts, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), champion Echo Zulu (#7) is the early 4-1 favorite among 24 betting interests in the KOFW. The Steve Asmussen-trained filly could make her seasonal bow in the Fair Grounds (G2) on March 26.

Other contenders include #18 Secret Oath (6-1) and Grade 2 queen #15 Nest (8-1).

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s four-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.         

 More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Friday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 Odds & Horses

HORSEMORNING LINE ODDS
1. Barber Road50-1
2. Call Me Midnight50-1
3. Charge It30-1
4. Classic Causeway15-1
5. Cyberknife50-1
6. Early Voting30-1
7. Emmanuel15-1
8. Epicenter8-1
9. Ethereal Road50-1
10. Forbidden Kingdom5-1
11. In Due Time30-1
12. Major General50-1
13. Mo Donegal12-1
14. Morello10-1
15. Pioneer of Medina30-1
16. Rattle N Roll20-1
17. Shipsational50-1
18. Simplification12-1
19. Smile Happy6-1
20. Un Ojo50-1
21. White Abarrio15-1
22. Zandon12-1
23. Zozos50-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Olds6-1
  

2022 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Odds & Horses

HORSEMORNING LINE ODDS
1. A Mo Reay30-1
2. Ain’t Easy20-1
3. Awake At Midnyte20-1
4. Bernabreezy50-1
5. Bubble Rock30-1
6. Classy Edition15-1
7. Echo Zulu4-1
8. Fannie and Freddie30-1
9. Favor20-1
10. Goddess of Fire20-1
11. Hidden Connection50-1
12. Ice Orchid50-1
13. Juju’s Map10-1
14. Kathleen O.8-1
15. Nest8-1
16. Nostalgic20-1
17. Sandstone15-1
18. Secret Oath6-1
19. Shahama30-1
20. Turnerloose15-1
21. Venti Valentine15-1
22. Veterans Highway50-1
23. Yuuguri50-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies10-1

