Laurel Park At a Glance March 14

TRACK BIAS MEET(09/09 – 03/13)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 108 44% E Inside 6.0fDirt 192 34% E Outside 1 MileDirt 125 24% E Rail 1 1/16mDirt 87 23% E Inside Turf Sprint 59 15% P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 74 12% S Inside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/07 – 03/13)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 6 17% E/P Middle 6.0fDirt 3 0% P Middle 1 MileDirt 3 33% E Rail 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na