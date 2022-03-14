Laurel Park At a Glance March 14

|LAUREL AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.71 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|78.52
|Daily Double
|80.86
|Trifecta
|516.10
|Pick 3
|603.09
|Superfecta
|4,883.08
|Pick 4
|4,097.22
|Pick 5
|15,592.80
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|23,594.60
|Super High Five
|2,134.00
|Z-5 Super Hi-5
|3,319.68
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Gonzalez Claudio A.
|15
|6
|3
|1
|6.29
|2
|20%
|Gaudet Lacey
|6
|3
|1
|1
|7.47
|1
|16%
|Smith Hamilton A.
|8
|3
|0
|0
|9.10
|1
|13%
|Gorham Michael E.
|9
|3
|1
|1
|9.83
|2
|14%
|Ness Jamie
|9
|3
|0
|2
|1.78
|3
|28%
|Dilodovico Damon R.
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2.10
|2
|16%
|Sillaman Richard P.
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5.25
|1
|17%
|Bailes W. Robert
|5
|2
|0
|0
|5.94
|1
|15%
|Russell Brittany T.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3.70
|1
|25%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Alvelo Jean C.
|10
|3
|1
|0
|6.50
|0
|16%
