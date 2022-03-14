March 14, 2022

Laurel Park At a Glance March 14

March 14, 2022

LAUREL AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.71 – 1
Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta78.52
Daily Double80.86
Trifecta516.10
Pick 3603.09
Superfecta4,883.08
Pick 44,097.22
Pick 515,592.80
Pick 6 Jackpot23,594.60
Super High Five2,134.00
Z-5 Super Hi-53,319.68
TRACK BIAS MEET(09/09 – 03/13)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 108 44% E Inside
6.0fDirt 192 34% E Outside
1 MileDirt 125 24% E Rail
1 1/16mDirt 87 23% E Inside
Turf Sprint 59 15% P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 74 12% S Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/07 – 03/13)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 6 17% E/P Middle
6.0fDirt 3 0% P Middle
1 MileDirt 3 33% E Rail
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Gonzalez Claudio A. 15 6 3 1 6.29 2 20%
Gaudet Lacey 6 3 1 1 7.47 1 16%
Smith Hamilton A. 8 3 0 0 9.10 1 13%
Gorham Michael E. 9 3 1 1 9.83 2 14%
Ness Jamie 9 3 0 2 1.78 3 28%
Dilodovico Damon R. 4 2 2 0 2.10 2 16%
Sillaman Richard P. 4 2 1 1 5.25 1 17%
Bailes W. Robert 5 2 0 0 5.94 1 15%
Russell Brittany T. 5 2 1 0 3.70 1 25%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Alvelo Jean C. 10 3 1 0 6.50 0 16%

