North American Allowance Results March 11

LRL, 8TH, AOC, $50,952, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 3-11.

3—

OUTKISSED, c, 3, Outwork–Long Kiss Goodbye, by Into Mischief. ($52,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $65,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Marshall E Dowell, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Forest Boyce, $31,680.

1—

Steinbeck, c, 3, Frosted–Nickel, by Unbridled’s Song. ($125,000 ’20 KEESEP; $650,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Rigney Racing LLC (KY), $10,560.

2—

Al Loves Josie, g, 3, Holy Boss–Pick Your Pleasure, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($8,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $6,072.