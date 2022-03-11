North American Allowance Results March 11

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $104,860, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-11.
|5—
|ACTING OUT, m, 5, Blame–Riding Point, by Speightstown. ($12,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Sherman Racing, Inc, Akin, Zvika and Harkins, Robert, B-Vincent Colbert (KY), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Martin Garcia, $64,200.
|1—
|Joy’s Rocket, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), $21,400.
|2—
|Li’l Tootsie, f, 4, Tapiture–Informative Style, by Dayjur. ($13,000 ’18 KEENOV; $105,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Davant Latham (KY), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $73,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-11.
|7—
|EVENING SUN (GB), g, 5, Muhaarar (GB)–Fiery Sunset (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (140,000gns 2020 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-The Queen (GB), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Mike E. Smith, $43,200.
|2—
|Tiz Plus, g, 6, Tizway–A Plus, by Smarty Jones. ($1,700 ’16 KEENOV). O-Marshall, Bronte and Marshall, Brent, B-Paul Knapper (KY), $14,400.
|10—
|Anaconda, h, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Lawn Party, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton, SilverFern Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-11.
|1—
|SHALIMAR GARDENS, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Princess Violet, by Officer. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Horacio De Paz, J-Manuel Franco, $39,600.
|7—
|Raffinity, f, 4, Tonalist–Wittenberg Miss, by Smart Strike. ($70,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Beast Mode Racing LLC, B-Delehanty Stock Farm (NY), $14,400.
|6—
|Mia Bea Star, m, 5, Race Day–Continetta, by Bernstein. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Reyana and Reya Racing and Rampersaud, Totaram, B-Milfer Farm Inc (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $70,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 3-11.
|5—
|EXCELERINA (IRE), f, 4, Excelebration (IRE)–Celerina (IRE), by Choisir (AUS). O-CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael, and Peskoff, Jeremy, B-Mrs. E. J. Stack (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $41,400.
|1—
|Pop Pop’s Dream, f, 4, Paynter–Patrice Merion, by English Channel. O-Eagle Ridge Racing, Paymaster Racing LLC, and Slugo Racing, B-Vision Equine Partners (KY), $13,800.
|7—
|Annaghlasa (IRE), f, 4, Estidhkaar (IRE)–Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). O-Strand Beach, LLC, B-Leaf Stud (IRE), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $69,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 3-11.
|6—
|INCREASE STAKES, f, 3, Square Eddie–Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Edward R. Freeman, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $41,400.
|1—
|Youte, f, 3, Danzing Candy–Star Field, by Decarchy. ($10,000 ’20 CALMIX). O-Aroney, Theodore, Hug, Bertrand, Henry, Philip R and Henry, Kathleen L, B-Packsaddle Road, LLC (CA), $13,800.
|2—
|Rose Maddox, f, 3, Grazen–Heat the Rocks, by Unusual Heat. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $67,360, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-10.
|6—
|MR DUMAS, h, 6, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $40,800.
|7—
|King Cause, g, 7, Creative Cause–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP; $200,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Nice Guys Stables, B-BRET JONES (KY), $13,600.
|2—
|Enforceable, h, 5, Tapit–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-John C Oxley, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $6,800.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 5TH, ALW, $63,360, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-11.
|5—
|BEAR FORCE WON, g, 5, Bandbox–Classy Choice, by Successful Appeal. O-Robert D Bone, B-Konrad Wayson (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $36,432.
|3—
|Nashvegas, h, 5, Aikenite–Littlegreatone, by Bernardini. O-Hinder Holdings, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,560.
|8—
|Magic Mule, g, 5, Distorted Humor–Conflate, by Bernardini. O-3 Reasons Racing, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-11.
|7—
|MERSEYSIDE, m, 5, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|5—
|Kozy Dreams, m, 5, Khozan–Angel Dreams, by City Place. ($7,500 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Ivette Perez Chambless, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $11,340.
|2—
|Smarmy, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Ebony Moment, by Smart Strike. ($700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Barry Berkelhammer & Rich Averill (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $50,952, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 3-11.
|3—
|OUTKISSED, c, 3, Outwork–Long Kiss Goodbye, by Into Mischief. ($52,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $65,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Marshall E Dowell, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Forest Boyce, $31,680.
|1—
|Steinbeck, c, 3, Frosted–Nickel, by Unbridled’s Song. ($125,000 ’20 KEESEP; $650,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Rigney Racing LLC (KY), $10,560.
|2—
|Al Loves Josie, g, 3, Holy Boss–Pick Your Pleasure, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($8,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $6,072.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $40,456, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 3-11.
|4—
|DULCE EMMA, f, 3, Dads Caps–Ma Ka Bet, by Artax. ($1,500 ’20 CTNAUG). O-Candelario Barragan, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Lo Hi Stable (CA), T-Jesus Ramos, J-Pedro M. Terrero, $24,180.
|1—
|Tam’s Little Angel, f, 3, Tamarando–Angel Diane, by Lucky Pulpit. O-Williams, Larry D and Williams, Marianne, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Miss Union, f, 3, Unionize–Rachels Belle, by Perfect Mandate. O-Timothy Francis O’Leary, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-10.
|1—
|RRACE DAY WARRIOR, g, 4, Race Day–Causin a Storm, by Giant’s Causeway. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gordon Pike, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-M. Joanna Boggs, J-Gerald Almodovar, $19,080.
|2—
|Ratify, g, 5, Constitution–On a Lark, by The Prime Minister. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BTR Racing, Inc and Pruet, Jr, Robert C, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY), $6,360.
|5—
|Irish Meadow, g, 7, Il Postino–Charlies Dream, by Deputy Warlock. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Raymond William Cornish (NJ), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (gd)
|TAM, 4TH, AOC, $28,500, 4YO/UP, 1M 40Y, 3-11.
|2—
|FARMINGTON ROAD, h, 5, Quality Road–Silver La Belle, by Langfuhr. O-Chrysalis Stables LLC, B-Chrysalis Stables (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $17,100.
|6—
|Winfromwithin, c, 4, Into Mischief–Rau Breck, by Mr. Greeley. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $105,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Mulholland Springs, LLC (KY), $5,985.
|3—
|Confessor, g, 6, Freedom Child–Taconic Victory, by Eddington. ($7,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Arno River Racing, LLC and Winning Stables, Inc, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, AOC, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-11.
|8—
|IMPERIAL KING, g, 4, Gemologist–Holy Reina, by Macho Uno. O-Juan Arriagada, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Juan Arriagada, J-Madeline Rowland, $16,800.
|1—
|Mystery Man, g, 5, Violence–Jabber Dabber Doo, by Pleasant Tap. ($270,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Banks Racing LLC, B-Dana Waier Thoroughbreds, LLC (IL), $5,600.
|4—
|Newyearsblockparty, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Shedrivesmeupatree, by Forestry. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Danny Lee Linville, B-Fernandez-Robles Family Trust (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply