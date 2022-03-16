North American Allowance Results March 17

GP, 3RD, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, F, A5 1/2F, 3-16.

4—

FIRENSPICE, f, 3, Uncaptured–One Oh Eight, by Mr. Greeley. ($27,000 2021 OBSMAR; $60,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Cumberland Stable, B-Tim James Mawhinney &Karen Faye Mawhinney (FL), T-Christopher Davis, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $32,400.

6—

Bunnynotbeast, f, 3, The Big Beast–Carolinaonmymind, by Master Command. ($20,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Carroll Boys Racing and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Janice Woods (FL), $11,880.

3—

Arrow Shape, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Abbeville, by Summer Bird. O-New World Thoroughbreds, Inc and Alvarez, Maria Del Rocio, B-MIDWEST THOROUGHBREDS INC (FL), $5,940.