North American Allowance Results March 17

|FG, 7TH, AOC, $56,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 3-16.
|4—
|CLAIRIERE, f, 4, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $33,600.
|1—
|Tizafeelin, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Tiza Cowgirl, by Tiznow. O-Maggi Moss, B-Kimberly Crabtree & Danny Wills (KY), $11,200.
|6—
|Audrey’s Time, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $54,240, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-16.
|11—
|BIG UNION, g, 4, Union Rags–Cuttyhunk, by Munnings. ($150,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $125,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $260,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Forster and J G Williamson Racing, B-McCauley Farm, LLC (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $31,800.
|5—
|Win Ya Win, g, 5, Star Guitar–Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $11,400.
|6—
|Bootsie’s Galaxy, g, 6, Greeley’s Galaxy–Ide Better Run, by Ide. O-Lorlow Stables LLC, B-LORLOW STABLES, LLC (LA), $6,270.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, F, A5 1/2F, 3-16.
|4—
|FIRENSPICE, f, 3, Uncaptured–One Oh Eight, by Mr. Greeley. ($27,000 2021 OBSMAR; $60,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Cumberland Stable, B-Tim James Mawhinney &Karen Faye Mawhinney (FL), T-Christopher Davis, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $32,400.
|6—
|Bunnynotbeast, f, 3, The Big Beast–Carolinaonmymind, by Master Command. ($20,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Carroll Boys Racing and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Janice Woods (FL), $11,880.
|3—
|Arrow Shape, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Abbeville, by Summer Bird. O-New World Thoroughbreds, Inc and Alvarez, Maria Del Rocio, B-MIDWEST THOROUGHBREDS INC (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, F, A7 1/2FT, 3-16.
|1—
|BEECHNUT TROPHY, f, 3, Real Solution–South Sound, by Stroll. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $32,400.
|3—
|Love Her Lots, f, 3, Cupid–Curtain Call, by Congrats. ($14,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Dole, Kevin A, Gagne, Debbi and Spatz, Ronald B, B-Moreau bloodstock int’l (KY), $11,340.
|7—
|American Heroine, f, 3, War Front–Chatham, by Maria’s Mon. ($1,050,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Stone Farm and Augustin Stable, B-Stone Farm (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:29 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 2ND, ALW, $53,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-16.
|1—
|PLAY MO, g, 3, Mo Tom–My Queen Olivia, by Half Ours. ($8,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $25,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Set-Hut LLC, B-Brandon Adcock (LA), T-Jeff Delhomme, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $31,800.
|2—
|Wicked Rose, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Paloma Rose, by City Zip. ($9,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Phillips, Marianne and Paul H, B-Perry Segura (LA), $10,600.
|4—
|Janets Jay Jay, g, 4, Orthodox–Just Call Me Janet, by Pure Prize. O-William Dees, B-Bentley T Early (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $36,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-16.
|3—
|RUN BUBBA RUN, g, 4, Tidal Volume–Positive Thinker, by Storm Boot. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $21,720.
|7—
|Midnight Warship, g, 4, Midshipman–All About Allison, by City Zip. O-Mitten Mates LLC and D & D Racing Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Duncan Lloyd (OH), $7,240.
|1—
|Lucky Streak, g, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Shesmorethanatiger, by Tiger Ridge. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
