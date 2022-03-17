North American Allowance Results March 17

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 3-17.
|2—
|GOALIE, g, 5, Bodemeister–My Tina, by Bertrando. ($50,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-A Venneri Racing, Inc and Lombardi, Michael V, B-Alex Venneri (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $63,600.
|1—
|Scales of Justice, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Balance, by Thunder Gulch. O-Warren, Andrew and Warren, Jr, William K, B-Cloros Bloodstock (KY), $21,200.
|7—
|Hunt the Front, h, 5, Revolutionary–Best of Times, by Mineshaft. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Bottom Line Stables Inc, RowlandHancock & Dick Walker (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 2:30 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1M 70Y, 3-17.
|10—
|CAUSINGAHULLBALOO, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Successful Song, by Successful Appeal. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $32,400.
|6—
|My Sunny Valentine, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Sunnyridge Bride, by Saint Anddan. O-Dennis A Drazin, B-Dennis A Drazin (FL), $11,340.
|1—
|Charlotte the Brit, m, 6, Treasure Beach (GB)–Silver Scandal, by Silver Deputy. O-Rice Racing, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $52,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-17.
|2—
|SUMITUP, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–Cataballerina, by Tabasco Cat. ($5,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Double Dam Farm LLC, B-J Adcock (LA), T-Delmar R. Caldwell, J-James Graham, $31,200.
|1—
|Miss Underrated, m, 5, Shackleford–Demure Halo, by Quiet American. ($16,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Jason S Guidry, B-Randel Stutes (LA), $10,400.
|7—
|A. K. A. Grams, f, 4, Brave Dave–Little Face, by Magna Graduate. O-Myers Horse Racing, LLC (Jamie Myers), B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|HOU, 6TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 5F, 3-17.
|4—
|GOOD SCOUT, g, 5, Oxbow–Euphorium, by Tapit. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $24,480.
|9—
|Super Brady, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Winey Taylor, by Indian Ocean. O-Jeff Plotkin, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $8,160.
|5—
|J C’s Nightcap, g, 8, Mr. Nightlinger–One O Seven, by Vice Regent. ($10,000 ’14 TEXOCT; $22,000 2016 TEXAPR). O-J C Racing Stable, B-Dan W McGough (TX), $4,488.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (ft)
|HOU, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 3-16.
|7—
|MISS M J, f, 4, Early Flyer–Flying by Fayth, by Flying Baron. O-Fred Walden, B-Fred Walden (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $21,960.
|4—
|Stone Fox, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–War Port, by War Pass. ($18,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-John Middleton, B-Caroline Dodwell (TX), $7,320.
|2—
|Woo Hoo, f, 4, Archarcharch–Maybelle Slew, by Evansville Slew. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Fairytail Farms, LLP (TX), $4,026.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-16.
|9—
|OTTOTHELEGEND, c, 4, Uncle Mo–House of Danzing, by Chester House. O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (Goncalo B Torrealba), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $21,960.
|10—
|Close to Midnight, g, 8, Midnight Lute–Debbie Sue, by Citidancer. O-Chad and Josh, B-Harris Farms (CA), $7,320.
|1—
|Pinch Assault, g, 8, Due Date–Lilly Ladue, by Chief Three Sox. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Richey & Strode Stables LLC (LA), $4,026.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-16.
|8—
|DOOR BUSTER, f, 4, Speightster–Miss Henny Penny, by Half Ours. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Jay A Reese, LLC, B-Catherine K Jennings & Scott Mallory (WV), T-Ollie L. Figgins, III, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,399.
|2—
|Moonlit Shadow, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $6,133.
|3—
|Boundtobebad, m, 5, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,067.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
Leave a Reply