North American Allowance Results March 17

OP, 8TH, ALW, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 3-17.

2—

GOALIE, g, 5, Bodemeister–My Tina, by Bertrando. ($50,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-A Venneri Racing, Inc and Lombardi, Michael V, B-Alex Venneri (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $63,600.

1—

Scales of Justice, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Balance, by Thunder Gulch. O-Warren, Andrew and Warren, Jr, William K, B-Cloros Bloodstock (KY), $21,200.

7—

Hunt the Front, h, 5, Revolutionary–Best of Times, by Mineshaft. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Bottom Line Stables Inc, RowlandHancock & Dick Walker (KY), $10,600.