North American Allowance Results March 18

OP, 8TH, AOC, $107,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-18.

CADDO RIVER, c, 4, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $64,200.

Wayakin, c, 4, Into Mischief–Penrose, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($285,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Cypress Bend Farm (KY), $21,400.

Fan Club, c, 4, Street Sense–Secret Return, by Put It Back. ($290,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gary and Mary West, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $10,700.