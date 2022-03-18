North American Allowance Results March 18

|OP, 4TH, AOC, $107,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-18.
|3—
|JILTED BRIDE, m, 5, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $64,200.
|5—
|Miss Imperial, m, 6, Maclean’s Music–Miss Cappy, by Skip Trial. ($13,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Bob Lewis & Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), $21,400.
|6—
|Bobbin Tail, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Bobbin’ Robin, by Indian Charlie. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (gd)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $107,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-18.
|5—
|CADDO RIVER, c, 4, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $64,200.
|4—
|Wayakin, c, 4, Into Mischief–Penrose, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($285,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Cypress Bend Farm (KY), $21,400.
|2—
|Fan Club, c, 4, Street Sense–Secret Return, by Put It Back. ($290,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gary and Mary West, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (gd)
|OP, 6TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-18.
|1—
|ONE TEN STADIUM, g, 3, Race Day–Trip Mom, by El Corredor. O-William S Sparks, B-William S Sparks (AR), T-Ron Moquett, J-David Cabrera, $63,600.
|2—
|Peace Dog, c, 3, Shady Grove–Cinnamonstella, by Cinnamon Creek. O-Ernie Witt, II, B-Ernie Witt (AR), $21,200.
|7—
|One Way Or Another, f, 3, Street Strategy–Happy Anniversary, by Midnight Lute. O-D D Stables LLC (Donna Clark), B-Donna Clark (AR), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 4TH, ALW, $79,540, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-18.
|6—
|BETSY BLUE, f, 4, Tonalist–Honest to Betsy, by Yonaguska. O-Cloud Nine Stable, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $45,100.
|5—
|Fight On Lucy, m, 6, Musket Man–Loving Lucy, by Lycius. O-Estate of Ellen Bongard, Skodinski, Carla H, Petrino, Ellen H, Condon, Kathleen and Bongard, Barbara R, B-Rojan Farms (NY), $16,400.
|2—
|Ruvies in Time, m, 6, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-James A Riccio, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $77,124, 3YO, 6FT, 3-18.
|3—
|BOCHOMBO, c, 3, Street Boss–Parading Lady, by Storm Cat. ($15,000 ’20 KEESEP; $150,000 2021 FTCJUN). O-Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Coffeepot Stable (KY), T-Ruben D. Alvarado, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $41,400.
|1—
|Smuggler’s Run, g, 3, Straight Fire–Maddie’s Odyssey, by Kitten’s Joy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN RACING, LLC (CA), $17,940.
|6—
|Highland Ghost, c, 3, Shaman Ghost–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), $10,764.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (fm)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $72,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-18.
|2—
|BANK ON ANNA, f, 3, Central Banker–Young Anna Lee, by Posse. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Lou Corrente (NY), T-Philip M. Serpe, J-Jose Lezcano, $39,600.
|7—
|Leeloo, f, 3, Practical Joke–Ribbon Cutter, by Elusive Quality. ($150,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Sequel Stallions NY & StonestreetThoroughbred Holdings, LLC (NY), $14,400.
|1—
|Ready A. P., f, 3, More Than Ready–Girlaboutown, by A.P. Indy. ($125,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Jimmy Kahig LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 9TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-18.
|4—
|SNICKET, m, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Ever So Pretty, by Stormy Atlantic. ($400,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-David P. Duggan, J-Trevor McCarthy, $39,600.
|7—
|Bankers Daughter, m, 5, Central Banker–Lazeka, by Belong to Me. O-High Over Stables, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC &High Over Stables (NY), $14,400.
|2—
|Pretty Clever, f, 4, Hard Spun–Mineralogist, by Mineshaft. ($240,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 4TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-18.
|4—
|MAJESTIC D’ORO, f, 3, Speightster–Countess d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Chuck and Maribeth Sandford LLC, B-Chuck Sandford & Maribeth Sandford (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joseph Talamo, $38,400.
|7—
|Street of Dreams, m, 5, Street Sense–Breaking Promises, by Broken Vow. ($80,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-New Cal Stable (KY), $12,800.
|10—
|Tiz Susan Ann, m, 5, Colonel John–Frontier Days, by Wagon Limit. O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Jon M Cowan (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|TP, 5TH, AOC, $63,913, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-17.
|5—
|HAIG POINT, g, 5, Shackleford–Ballerina Belle, by First Defence. ($32,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lauffer, James M, McDonald, Greg and Mims, Ted J, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $38,400.
|6—
|Cool Rags, g, 4, Union Rags–Pretty Cool, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Miller, Douglas E and Wargel, William J, B-John C Oxley (KY), $12,800.
|7—
|Enid, c, 4, Tiznow–Killer Bird, by Summer Bird. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chase ‘n Dreams Stable, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $62,950, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-17.
|10—
|DROPPIN G’S, g, 3, Klimt–Zooey, by Exchange Rate. ($15,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Lisa Tiemeyer Stable, LLC, B-Joe B Mulholland Jr, John P Mulholland & Karen Mulholland (KY), T-Jerry Antonuik, J-Malcolm Franklin, $38,400.
|9—
|Wildcat Run, g, 3, Runhappy–Cat Dance, by Forest Wildcat. ($70,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Michael A Foster, B-Patterson Bloodstock & Patterson andCompany (KY), $12,800.
|1—
|La Belleza Negra, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Visavis, by Indian Charlie. O-Gary Barber, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, ALW, $58,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 3-18.
|3—
|TIBERIUS MERCURIUS, h, 6, The Factor–The Winged Venus, by Rock Hard Ten. ($40,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Chris Landeros, $39,000.
|4—
|Modus Operandi (IRE), g, 4, Frankel (GB)–Auld Alliance (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (325,000gns ’18 TATDEC; 700,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Detampel, Marc, Galvin, Fergus and E Squared Stables, LLC, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (IRE), $6,900.
|9—
|Blanket of Roses, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Smittenwithkitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Victory Racing Stable, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $6,500.
|Winning Time: 2:03 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-18.
|4—
|NASHVILLE, h, 5, Speightstown–Veronique, by Mizzen Mast. ($460,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $33,000.
|2—
|Long Weekend, h, 5, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $11,000.
|1—
|Digital, g, 5, Into Mischief–Cool Spell, by Grand Slam. ($260,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Tom R Durant, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-18.
|1—
|DRILLING REPORT, g, 5, My Pal Charlie–Closing Report, by Closing Argument. ($10,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Wildcat Racing Stable, LLC, B-Stephen Brown (LA), T-L. Jay Cuccia, J-Orlando Mojica, $32,400.
|2—
|It’s a Bird, g, 5, Birdstone–Into Running, by Into Mischief. O-Israel Flores Horses LLC, B-Israel Flores Horses LLC (LA), $10,800.
|8—
|Cameo Dancer, g, 4, Cameo Appearance–Julie’s Scrimshaw, by Scrimshaw. O-Arnold A Haynie, Jr, B-Arnold Haynie Jr (LA), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-18.
|3—
|MISS MIKAELA, f, 4, Tonalist–Witty Gal, by Distorted Humor. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heehaw Racing, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|4—
|Join the Dots, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Notacat, by Distorted Humor. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $11,880.
|5—
|Viva La Red, f, 4, Texas Red–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. O-Bonan, Raoul, Hovitz, Charles P, Carter, Cary, Brehm, Erich G and Biancone, Patrick L, B-Erich Brehm & Charles Hovitz (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, ALW, $53,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-18.
|3—
|SHELLI’S ANGEL, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Annies Fuse, by Lite the Fuse. O-Shelli Ladner, B-Mr & Mrs Chad B Ladner (LA), T-Chad Ladner, J-Mitchell Murrill, $31,800.
|7—
|Graceleadsushome, f, 3, Congrats–Maggies Ransom, by Thunder Gulch. ($20,000 ’20 ESLYRL; $65,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Roussel III, Louie J, Lamarque, Ronnie and Oaktree Stable, LLC, B-Stephen Brown (LA), $10,600.
|4—
|A G’s Charlotte, f, 3, Mo Tom–Adrianne G, by Indygo Shiner. O-Thomas Galvin, B-Thomas M Galvin (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|FG, 3RD, AOC, $51,410, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-18.
|5—
|MALIBU MARIE, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Awesomemundo, by Awesome Again. ($70,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, Wilford A Payne, Jr and Wilford A Payne, III, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $31,800.
|3—
|Chardonnay, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shayjolie, by Indian Charlie. O-Speedway Stables LLC, B-Speedway Stables, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|1—
|Taleofreadychianti, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Ready for Chianti, by More Than Ready. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 3-18.
|7—
|ON YOUR MARK, g, 5, Mark Valeski–Keep the Source, by Brother Derek. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Andriot, Steve, Vanovich, Steve and Cain, Brad, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $28,200.
|5—
|Complex System, h, 5, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–Lady Halite, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($25,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $210,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Louie J Roussel III, B-Beth Bayer (FL), $9,400.
|9—
|Schmoozin, g, 5, Flatter–Dance With Ron, by More Than Ready. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC & Brookfield Stud (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $41,200, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-18.
|5—
|VINCERO GRANDE, f, 3, Mr. Big–Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. ($8,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-SLO Racing Stable, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Julien Couton, $24,180.
|3—
|Vronsky Feint, f, 3, Vronsky–Divine Josephine, by Mr. Greeley. O-Domeyko Taylor LP, Moger, Inc, and Miller, Andy, B-Moger Inc & Andrew Miller (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Alesha, f, 3, Reagan Republican–Spanishsugarrr, by Angus. O-Remmah Racing, Inc, B-Greg James & Roger Wynn (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|GG, 4TH, AOC, $40,564, 3YO, 6F, 3-18.
|5—
|BIG PAPA STEVE, c, 3, Mr. Big–Passionate Love, by Blake’s Passion. O-S J S Stables, B-SJS Stables (CA), T-Reid France, J-Brayan Pena, $24,180.
|6—
|Northvale Road, g, 3, Grazen–Sunshine Woman, by Tizdejavu. ($10,000 ’20 CTNAUG). O-Moger Inc, Burke, Daniel, Estrada, Aldo, Kropp, Gary, Kropp, Janet and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-Gino Roncelli (CA), $8,060.
|1—
|Trip to Spain, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Spanish Doll, by Comic Strip. O-McMahon, Myles and Rudy, Roman, B-Myles Reed McMahon (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-18.
|1—
|BIG ON BIG, g, 4, Cinco Charlie–Justoneatheguys, by Corinthian. O-Yates, Patricia J and Yates, Daniel J, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), T-William D. Cowans, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $21,060.
|3—
|Duke of Darkness, g, 4, Northern Afleet–Dark Darling, by Ready’s Image. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-John Rankin (OH), $7,020.
|2—
|Ma Moos Warrior, g, 4, Mobil–Big Ma Moo, by Sir Cat. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Jake Radosevich & Shelly Radosevich (OH), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-18.
|6—
|OPHA MAY, f, 4, Mobil–Military Lass, by Lost Soldier. O-Carlos A Lopez, B-Smokin C LLC (OH), T-Carlos A. Lopez, J-Brandon Tapara, $20,220.
|3—
|De Bolt Light, f, 4, Cryptolight–Cat Zone, by Winthrop. O-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust, B-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust (OH), $6,740.
|5—
|Sure Fire Ready, f, 4, Tidal Volume–I’m Ready, by More Than Ready. O-Paula K Weaver, B-Paula Weaver (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $33,218, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-18.
|3—
|SLOANE GARDEN (GB), m, 6, Iffraaj (GB)–Sloane Square (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (31,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 25,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Jupiter Bloodstock Ltd (GB), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $19,200.
|2—
|Buyback, m, 6, Mucho Macho Man–Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). O-Henline, Tracy and Henline, Paula, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (KY), $6,400.
|1—
|Scherzo (GB), m, 5, Golden Horn (GB)–Labise (IRE), by Azamour (IRE). (32,000gns 2020 TATJUL). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Ltd (GB), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (fm)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $31,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 3-17.
|7—
|THELADYISTRUE, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Longwood Lady, by Is It True. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $19,778.
|4—
|Windsor’s Play, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Let’s Play Two, by Grand Slam. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,380.
|2—
|Carson Castle, m, 5, Siente El Trueno–Swelzel, by Stritzel. O-Joseph P Stehr, B-Joe Stehr (WV), $3,190.
|Winning Time: :53 3/5 (gd)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $31,360, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-18.
|2—
|LEAKY CAULDRON, m, 5, Petionville–La Wildcat, by Forest Wildcat. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $20,160.
|4—
|Maggie’s Bid, f, 4, Quality Road–Lake Huron, by Salt Lake. ($100,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Craig B Singer (TX), $5,600.
|5—
|Determined Love, m, 5, Shackleford–Stylish Affair, by Not for Love. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP; $3,500 2019 FTMWIN). O-Nick Guy Mileni, Jr, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 3-17.
|2—
|GHOSTLY SQUALL, f, 3, Master Rick–Wizards Fever, by Fiber Sonde. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Keimar Trotman, $18,318.
|3—
|Slewing, f, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Tiz the Route, by Tiznow. O-Janice Groves, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $6,106.
|8—
|Cherokee Castle, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Cherokee Champion, by Max’s Pal. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC & Ronney Brown (WV), $3,053.
|Winning Time: :53 (gd)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-18.
|3—
|CATFISH, g, 4, Declan’s Warrior–Rite of Passage, by Prized. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Anthony M. Rideoutt II, J-Keimar Trotman, $18,318.
|7—
|Charitable Visit, g, 6, Charitable Man–Lindzlo, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Top Notch Racing, B-Susan Ettlin, Dave Siuta & J MichaelCooper (WV), $6,106.
|1—
|Bull Meechum, g, 5, Limehouse–Pink Gloss, by Songandaprayer. O-Conroy Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Conroy Thoroughbreds LLC (WV), $3,053.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 3-18.
|2—
|FAIR GAME, f, 4, Honor Code–Magical Theater, by Smart Strike. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller,Victoria Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), T-Victoria H. Oliver, J-Daniel Centeno, $16,800.
|4—
|Miller’s Maiden, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Lady Dynasty, by Richter Scale. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Labor Day Racing LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), $5,600.
|3—
|Fall Moon, m, 5, Lea–Post Script, by Quality Road. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $45,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Barbara Waite, B-Brook T Smith Investments, LLC (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (gd)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-18.
|6—
|LADY’S BOY, g, 5, Revolutionary–Mac Lady, by Abaginone. O-James Fisher, B-J and M Racing Stable (NY), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $15,840.
|8—
|Churchilled, c, 4, Into Mischief–Renards Lapin, by Tiznow. ($165,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Imagine Racing, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $5,280.
|3—
|Julie’s Ferrari, c, 4, Americain–Baltic Flier, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Irvin Owle, B-Muzeyyen Karabulut (KY), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-18.
|3—
|EMERALD EXPRESS, c, 4, Tapit–African Jade, by Seeking the Gold. O-Clearsky Farms and Huffman, Patrick, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-Patrick Huffman, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $15,540.
|7—
|Chromed Impulse, c, 3, Uncle Lino–Forgotten Lady, by Bodemeister. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), $5,180.
|2—
|Emperorofthedark, g, 3, Conveyance–Kitty’s Pearl, by Bellamy Road. O-Juan Carlos Perez, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc & Rob Auerbach (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
