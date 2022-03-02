North American Allowance Results March 2

GP, 7TH, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-2.

2—

STORMY PATTERN, c, 3, Gone Astray–From Top to Bottom, by Hard Spun. ($13,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Span Investments Inc, B-Ruben Valdes (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Chantal Sutherland, $32,400.

4—

Clapton, c, 3, Brethren–Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,340.

8—

Yes I’m a Beast, g, 3, The Big Beast–Inpending Danger, by Go for Gin. O-Daniel L Walters, B-Joanne Margaret Crowe (FL), $5,940.