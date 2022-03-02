North American Allowance Results March 2

|GP, 6TH, AOC, $55,700, 4YO/UP, A5FT, 3-2.
|NATURAL POWER (IRE), g, 5, Slade Power (IRE)–Miss Intimate, by War Chant. (14,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Rocket Ship Racing, LLC, B-Gigginstown House (IRE), T-Jeff A. Hiles, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $33,000.
|Shekky Shebaz, g, 7, Cape Blanco (IRE)–Rose Ransom, by Red Ransom. ($5,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Christophe Clement, B-Ashford Stud, Tammy Barnes & Dr Bernard Vertuca (KY), $11,550.
|The Virginian, g, 5, Prospective–Pentelicus Gold, by Pentelicus. ($210,000 2019 OBSMAR; $37,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Big Toe Stables LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $6,200.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 3-2.
|STORMY PATTERN, c, 3, Gone Astray–From Top to Bottom, by Hard Spun. ($13,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Span Investments Inc, B-Ruben Valdes (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Chantal Sutherland, $32,400.
|Clapton, c, 3, Brethren–Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,340.
|Yes I’m a Beast, g, 3, The Big Beast–Inpending Danger, by Go for Gin. O-Daniel L Walters, B-Joanne Margaret Crowe (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 3-2.
|SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING, c, 3, Exaggerator–Twinkling, by War Chant. ($15,000 ’20 KEESEP; $37,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Daniel Alonso, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
|Steal Sunshine, c, 3, Constitution–Warm Sunshine, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Carrie L Brogden, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $11,880.
|Swing Shift, c, 3, Midnight Storm–Tasunke, by Indian Charlie. ($180,000 ’20 KEESEP; $550,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-WinStar Farm LLC, Woodford Thoroughbreds LLC, CMNWLTH and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 3-2.
|CUSTOM DEELITE, g, 5, Custom for Carlos–Missy’s Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Israel Flores Horses LLC, B-Israel Flores Horse LLC (LA), T-Andrea Ancil Ali, J-Paulina Ramirez, $25,200.
|No Quarter, g, 5, Half Ours–Sammy Van Ammy, by Van Nistelrooy. ($35,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-BMS Racing Stable (Sarah Delany), B-Larry Romero (LA), $8,400.
|Diablo Cat, g, 4, Sabercat–Unbridled Sunshine, by Untuttable. O-Donald Melancon, B-Matthews Thoroughbred Farm (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 3-2.
|ADEN’S RANSOM, m, 5, Lion’s Ransom–Adens Walk, by In a Walk. O-Sandra Milburn, B-Charles Milburn (LA), T-Katina Milburn, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $24,000.
|Zeatrical, m, 6, Zong–Society Doll, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Caleb Millien, B-Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms, LLC (LA), $8,000.
|Sho Nuff, f, 4, Bind–Perfetta, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Anthony Chargois, B-Terry Adcock (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:00 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $39,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2F, 3-2.
|MISS CHARLIE SIOUX, m, 5, My Pal Charlie–Miss Dealbreaker, by Lydgate. O-Pamela Stephenson, B-Pam Stephenson (LA), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Timothy Thornton, $25,200.
|World Party, f, 4, Orb–Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway. ($30,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-New, Sandra and Haberman, Aaron, B-Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & David Thorner (KY), $7,200.
|Wild Tapit, f, 4, Tapiture–Wild Hope, by Quaker Ridge. ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Dennis Claramunt, B-Elaine Pennington & Julie Rini (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-2.
|HIP HIP HOORAY, g, 3, Congrats–Nocturne, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $20,220.
|Country Club Bobby, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Country Club Sue, by Tenpins. O-Bruce Ryan, B-Bruce Ryan (OH), $6,740.
|Quiet Amigo, g, 4, Senor Amigo–Without a Sound, by Thunder Gulch. O-Holly Delaney, B-Lowell F Allen (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (gd)
|TUP, 4TH, ALW, $29,400, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-2.
|DARNQUICK, g, 5, Run Brother Ron–Darncat, by Forest Camp. O-Casey Plum, B-Clifford LeRoy Plum (CA), T-Gary Rogers, J-Chad Lindsay, $17,864.
|Stone Carver, g, 7, Birdstone–Vermilion Sea, by Boundary. ($35,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $5,762.
|Race Home, g, 5, Race Day–Head for Home, by Whiskey Wisdom. ($29,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Tim M Bankers, B-Columbiana Farm LLC (KY), $2,881.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, AOC, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 3-2.
|JAZZY TIMES, g, 9, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Carole Star Stables & Benjamin Stables, B-Rdurham Racing Llc (KY), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Franklin Calles, $16,800.
|Fox Rox, g, 11, Officer–Shesastonecoldfox, by Foxhound. O-Mark Hoffman, B-Dennis Petrisak & Deborah Petrisak (NY), $5,600.
|Savvy Layla, g, 4, Big Screen–Lyndenshire, by Langfuhr. (C$18,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Spring Farm (ON), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-2.
|BEACH FRONT, g, 6, Smart Bid–Catalina Island, by Belong to Me. O-Maria Quezada, B-Eisaman Farms NY, LLC (NY), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $10,560.
|AIRWAR, g, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Free as a Bird, by Hard Spun. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kuntz, Mark D and Dalton, Ken, B-Elizabeth J Valando & Pioneerof theNile Syndicate (KY), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Malcolm Franklin, $10,560.
|Ain’t Straight, g, 3, Straight Fire–Aimone, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Terrazas, Jennifer, Terrazas, Eduardo and CG Racing LLC, B-Litt Family Trust & Jason Litt (CA), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (gd)
