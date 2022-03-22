North American Allowance Results March 22

|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $40,900, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 3-22.
|5—
|HIP HIP HOORAY, g, 3, Congrats–Nocturne, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $24,540.
|6—
|Ol’ Ned, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–My Lil’ Darlin, by Gimmeawink. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Jones (OH), $8,180.
|7—
|Tantrum, g, 3, Speightster–Go Go Tammy, by Tiznow. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), $4,090.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $34,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-22.
|5—
|POWER BANKER, m, 6, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-Robert C Cline, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Hector L. Rosario, Jr., $22,540.
|3—
|She’s Crafty, m, 5, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and 8 and 3 Racing, LLC, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $7,180.
|4—
|Flaxen, f, 4, Palace Malice–Swift Diva, by Congrats. O-Holly Delaney, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|WRD, 8TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-21.
|1—
|DICEY, m, 6, Flat Out–Broken Blues, by Broken Vow. ($43,000 ’17 OKCAUG). O-Swan, Patrick E and Lewis, Jay, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), T-Patrick E. Swan, J-Kylee R. Jordan, $19,202.
|2—
|Ragan’s Jet, m, 5, Mister Lucky Cat–She’sgotherownjet, by Songandaprayer. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Millar Equine (OK), $7,134.
|6—
|Sweet Mary M, m, 5, Alternation–So Sweet, by More Than Ready. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $4,116.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (sy)
|WRD, 3RD, ALW, $27,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-22.
|3—
|DAME PLATA, g, 6, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. ($35,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Sachdev, Ann and Bravo, Lori, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Alberto Pusac, $16,500.
|5—
|Punch Em, g, 4, Paynter–Punchin’ Chudy, by Two Punch. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Rock Talk Farm LLC (KY), $5,500.
|1—
|Box Seat, g, 6, Flashback–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,025.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (gd)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-22.
|1—
|GLACKEN’S CAUSE, f, 3, Creative Cause–Glacken’s Gift, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Kathy Wallace, B-Foundations farm (KY), T-Patrick Huffman, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $15,540.
|3—
|Liam’s Lass, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Salem Heart, by Touch Gold. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Matthew Kosco, B-Morris B Floyd & Dave Alban (KY), $5,180.
|5—
|Andiama, m, 5, Lea–Alluvial Gold (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($190,000 2019 OBSAPR; $10,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-James Fisher, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-22.
|1—
|COME SEE ABOUT IT, g, 4, Graydar–Cow Catcher, by Cactus Ridge. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Springland Farm (KY), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $15,540.
|2—
|Giles, g, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Stage Stop, by Valid Expectations. O-Shane M Spiess, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $5,180.
|4—
|Kadesh, g, 5, Karakontie (JPN)–Talented Tap, by Tapit. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $35,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Valls Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
