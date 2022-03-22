North American Allowance Results March 22

MVR, 1ST, ALW, $34,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-22.

5—

POWER BANKER, m, 6, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-Robert C Cline, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Hector L. Rosario, Jr., $22,540.

3—

She’s Crafty, m, 5, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and 8 and 3 Racing, LLC, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $7,180.

4—

Flaxen, f, 4, Palace Malice–Swift Diva, by Congrats. O-Holly Delaney, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $2,590.