North American Allowance Results March 27

SUN, 5TH, ALW, $48,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-27.

10—

TIGHT FITTIN JEANS, m, 5, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg, Green, Delinda M and O’Connor, Corie, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), T-Greg Green, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $29,160.

6—

Count Them Again, m, 5, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Cuellar, Lola L and Cuellar, Alexandria M, B-Jim Volk (NM), $9,720.

8—

Proofsinthepuddin, f, 4, Marking–Follow My Tail, by Indian Charlie. O-Reliance Ranches LLC, B-Brad King and Todd Fincher (NM), $4,860.