North American Allowance Results March 3

HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-2.

6—

KEEP THE BLING, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Dixie Darling, by Dixie Union. O-Ruth C Brightbill, B-Ruth C Brightbill (TX), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $22,020.

2—

Miss B, m, 6, Street Boss–Tulane, by River Squall. O-Zachary Roush, B-Cathy Lokey & Marguerite Lokey (TX), $7,340.

3—

Dance Her On Home, f, 4, Street Move–Swinging, by Wild Again. O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Stewart Larkin Armstrong (TX), $4,037.