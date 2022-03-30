North American Allowance Results March 30

WRD, 7TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-30.

6—

BRING IT ON BABY, f, 3, Euroears–Okie West, by Western Fame. O-Williams, Janelle L, Wert-Gray, Stacia and Gray, Travis, B-Jon Mixer (OK), T-J. Alan Williams, J-Jose Angel Medina, $14,582.

1—

Chive Up, f, 3, Upstart–Majestic Chivette, by Majesticperfection. O-Young Stables LLC, Hall, Kirkland and Major, Michael D, B-Young Stables LLC (OK), $5,418.

2—

Smokin’ Okie, f, 3, Chitoz–Okie Smokey, by Cavvy. O-Juan Padilla, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $3,126.