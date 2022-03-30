North American Allowance Results March 30

|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $59,770, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-30.
|4—
|I’M THE TALENT, m, 6, Talent Search–Oh Lolly Lolly, by Ecclesiastic. O-Aurora Vista LLC, B-Golden Oak Farm LLC (PA), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Anthony Y. Nunez, $40,320.
|3—
|Bold Confection, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bold Union, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Louisiana Leasing, LLC, B-Twin Hopes Farm, LLC (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Glory Dia, m, 5, Dialed In–Barb’s Glory, by Sun King. ($7,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Hakim’s Stable LLC, B-Michael ORorke (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-30.
|4—
|THURSDAY FROST, m, 6, Frost Giant–Dear Elizabeth, by Military. O-James R Gresh, B-James R Gresh & Sunrise Stables (OH), T-Julie A. Pappada, J-Chelsey Keiser, $20,220.
|2—
|Mine Alone, f, 4, Mineshaft–Shades of Light, by Arch. O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,740.
|3—
|Hosanna, f, 3, Flat Out–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($27,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Infront Racing LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-30.
|8—
|LIONISTIC, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Race Lady, by Bernardini. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $20,220.
|4—
|Mission Girl, f, 3, Commissioner–Brier Hill Girl, by Dark Kestrel. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd & Beechwood Racing Stables (OH), $6,740.
|6—
|Parfait, f, 3, Midnight Storm–Miss Emma Maria, by Tiznow. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 7TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-30.
|6—
|BRING IT ON BABY, f, 3, Euroears–Okie West, by Western Fame. O-Williams, Janelle L, Wert-Gray, Stacia and Gray, Travis, B-Jon Mixer (OK), T-J. Alan Williams, J-Jose Angel Medina, $14,582.
|1—
|Chive Up, f, 3, Upstart–Majestic Chivette, by Majesticperfection. O-Young Stables LLC, Hall, Kirkland and Major, Michael D, B-Young Stables LLC (OK), $5,418.
|2—
|Smokin’ Okie, f, 3, Chitoz–Okie Smokey, by Cavvy. O-Juan Padilla, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $3,126.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (sy)
