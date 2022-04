North American Allowance Results March 31

AQU, 5TH, AOC, $72,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-31.

4—

STATE PLANNING, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Two Susans, by Purge. ($25,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-New Horizon Farm, B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Trevor McCarthy, $39,600.

1—

Pineapple Man, c, 3, Gormley–New Doo, by Borrego. ($34,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Justice Racing Stable LLC and Steigmeier, Ryan, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), $14,400.

5—

Convertible Freeze, c, 3, Connect–Goods and Services, by Paynter. ($32,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Anthony M Perri, B-Klaravich Stables (NY), $8,640.