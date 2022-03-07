North American Allowance Results March 7

MVR, 7TH, ALW, $35,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-7.

5—

WINDY LU WHO, m, 5, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Agustin Bracho, $22,540.

8—

Power Banker, m, 6, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-Robert C Cline, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), $7,180.

4—

She’s Crafty, m, 5, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and 8 and 3 Racing, LLC, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $3,590.