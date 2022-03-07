North American Allowance Results March 7

|SA, 1ST, AOC, $70,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 3-7.
|LETSGETLUCKY, g, 4, Munnings–My Cinsation, by Cindago. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $41,400.
|Caerulean, h, 5, Square Eddie–Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $13,800.
|Bang for Your Buck, g, 5, Unusual Heat–Seekitana, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Shapiro, Mr and Mrs Thomas A, B-Mr & Mrs Thomas A Shapiro (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (fm)
|PRX, 3RD, AOC, $64,980, 3YO/UP, 7F, 3-7.
|BULLET BUTCH, c, 4, Jump Start–Gritty Gal, by War Pass. ($19,000 ’18 KEENOV; $130,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-J Besecker, N Strong, J Cullen, K Cullen & Silver Springs Stud LLC (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Frankie Pennington, $43,680.
|Ruffy, g, 4, Outwork–Mini Ashley, by Henny Hughes. ($12,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-M and B Stable, B-Gil Masters (KY), $10,400.
|Rex Kwon Do, c, 4, Firing Line–Alexandria J, by Forest Camp. ($110,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $60,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:26 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $40,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.
|PRIVATE DRIVE, g, 6, Bellamy Road–Private Cause, by Noble Causeway. O-Sebastian Gonzalez, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Glenroy Brown, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $24,540.
|Direct Deceit, g, 7, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-Friedman, Michael J and Rivera, Nestor R, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $8,180.
|Golden Money, g, 5, Goldencents–Music Thunder, by Distorted Humor. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $16,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Peter Sheppell & K C Garret Farm (OH), $4,090.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (my)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $35,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-7.
|WINDY LU WHO, m, 5, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Agustin Bracho, $22,540.
|Power Banker, m, 6, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-Robert C Cline, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), $7,180.
|She’s Crafty, m, 5, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and 8 and 3 Racing, LLC, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $3,590.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (my)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $27,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.
|SO DIALED IN, g, 4, Dialed In–So Fancy, by Tapit. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Robert V LaPenta (KY), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Joey R. Martinez, $15,540.
|Hipster, g, 4, Awesome Again–My Fast Friend, by Friends Lake. O-Michael A Foster, B-Susan King (OH), $7,180.
|Escape Velocity, g, 8, Lemon Drop Kid–Candy Cat Can, by Langfuhr. ($125,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Mitre Box Stable, B-Morera Breeding and Racing, LLC (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (my)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-7.
|TOUCHDOWN JESUS, g, 4, Shakin It Up–Holy Touch, by Touch Gold. ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $20,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Rey Juarez-Mendoza, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-T. R. Haehn, J-Angel I. Diaz, $15,540.
|Goodbyellowbrickrd, c, 3, Paynter–A Day in Oz, by Zensational. ($12,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Jennifer Johnson & Gillian Johnson (FL), $5,180.
|Centsofwander, g, 4, Goldencents–Well Traveled, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Fisher, Teresa K and Fisher, James, B-RGP Ocala Holdings, LLC (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (my)
