North American Graded Stakes Results March 12

|AZERI S. (G2), OP, $350,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 3-12.
|5—
|CE CE, m, 6, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $210,000.
|2—
|Pauline’s Pearl, f, 4, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $70,000.
|7—
|Shedaresthedevil, m, 5, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV; $5,000,000 2021 FTKNOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: She’s All Wolfe, Ava’s Grace, Golden Curl, Lady Mystify.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 2.90, 1.00.
|TAMPA BAY DERBY (G2), TAM, $350,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-12.
|4—
|CLASSIC CAUSEWAY, c, 3, Giant’s Causeway–Private World, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M, B-Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M Cooper Family Living Trust (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $210,000.
|1—
|Grantham, c, 3, Declaration of War–Darby Blush, by Arch. ($100,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $280,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Winter Creek Farm (KY), $70,000.
|9—
|Shipsational, c, 3, Midshipman–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. ($27,000 ’19 KEENOV; $210,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Iris Smith Stable, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Golden Glider, Trademark, Spin Wheel, Belgrade, Giant Game, Happy Boy Rocket, Major General.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, NK.
|Odds: 0.80, 37.90, 4.60.
|HILLSBOROUGH S. (G2), TAM, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 3-12.
|5—
|BLEECKER STREET, f, 4, Quality Road–Lemon Liqueur, by Exchange Rate. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Peter M Brant, B-Branch Equine, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $120,000.
|6—
|Rocky Sky (IRE), f, 4, Rock of Gibraltar (IRE)–Road Tosky (IRE), by Elusive City. O-Peter M. Brant, B-Eadling Farm Ltd (IRE), $40,000.
|4—
|Gladys, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Lotta Kim, by Roar. O-Dede McGehee, B-Heaven Trees Farm (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Speightspeare, Lovely Lucky, Runaway Rumour, Jezebel’s Kitten, Take Charge Ro, Nantucket Red.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.40, 4.70, 11.50.
|FLORIDA OAKS (G3), TAM, $151,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 3-12.
|3—
|DOLCE ZEL (FR), f, 3, Zelzal (FR)–Dolce Attesa (GB), by Dr Fong. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and LaPenta, Robert V., B-Scuderia Micolo Di Nicola Galli & C. SNC (FR), T-Chad Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $90,000.
|6—
|Spicer, f, 3, Quality Road–Moulin de Mougin, by Curlin. ($300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Drown, Jeff and Rachel, Don, B-Ran Jan Racing, Inc (KY), $30,000.
|8—
|On Alert, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Darling’s Darling, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-Debby M Oxley (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Mrs. Barbara, Sweet Dutchess, Alittleloveandluck, Roughly a Diamond, Princess Elin, Ambitieuse.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (gd)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.00, 2.20, 12.70.
|SAN LUIS REY S. (G3), SA, $126,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 3-12.
|6—
|ACCLIMATE, g, 8, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC, Bartlett, Brooke, Bartlett, Ryan, Goritz, Michael and Tevelde, Kenneth A, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $75,000.
|4—
|Dicey Mo Chara (GB), g, 4, Adaay (IRE)–Leonica (GB), by Lion Cavern. (48,000gns ’18 TATDEC). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Worksop Manor Stud (GB), $25,000.
|5—
|Current, g, 6, Curlin–Crosswinds, by Storm Cat. ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $67,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Marsico Brothers Racing LLC, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Offlee Naughty, Red King, Henley’s Joy, Airman.
|Winning Time: 2:25 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3HF, 1.
|Odds: 1.10, 6.10, 9.10.
|HURRICANE BERTIE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-12.
|3—
|OBLIGATORY, f, 4, Curlin–Uno Duo, by Macho Uno. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $61,380.
|1—
|Bramble Berry, m, 5, Brethren–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-RyZan Sun Racing, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (FL), $19,800.
|5—
|Four Graces, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Ivory Empress, by Seeking the Gold. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Feeling Mischief, Starship Nala, My Destiny.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3, 2 1/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 6.40, 1.00.
|$100,000 CHALLENGER S. (G3), TAM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-12.
|8—
|SCALDING, c, 4, Nyquist–Hot Water, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Godolphin & Cobalt Investments, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $60,000.
|9—
|Cody’s Wish, c, 4, Curlin–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Dynamic One, c, 4, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mischief Afoot, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Greatest Honour, Tune In.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 2.10, 4.30.
Leave a Reply