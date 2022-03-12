North American Graded Stakes Results March 12

$100,000 CHALLENGER S. (G3), TAM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-12.

8—

SCALDING, c, 4, Nyquist–Hot Water, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Godolphin & Cobalt Investments, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $60,000.

9—

Cody’s Wish, c, 4, Curlin–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.

4—

Dynamic One, c, 4, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Mischief Afoot, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Greatest Honour, Tune In.

Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (gd)

Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 1 3/4.