North American Graded Stakes Results March 26

|TWINSPIRES.COM LOUISIANA DERBY (G2), FG, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 3-26.
|6—
|EPICENTER, c, 3, Not This Time–Silent Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($260,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $600,000.
|2—
|Zozos, c, 3, Munnings–Papa’s Forest, by Forestry. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $200,000.
|7—
|Pioneer of Medina, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Lights of Medina, by Eskendereya. O-Sumaya US Stable, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Rattle N Roll, Galt, Call Me Midnight, Kupuna, Curly Tail, Silent Power.
|Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.50, 15.70.
|NEW ORLEANS CLASSIC S. (G2), FG, $485,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-26.
|2—
|OLYMPIAD, c, 4, Speightstown–Tokyo Time, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $300,000.
|5—
|Proxy, c, 4, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Promise Keeper, c, 4, Constitution–Mira Alta, by Curlin. ($160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woodford Thoroughbreds LLC, WinStar Farm LLC and Rock Ridge Racing LLC, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Super Stock, Happy American, Chess Chief.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.80, 3.90.
|TWINSPIRES.COM FAIR GROUNDS OAKS (G2), FG, $388,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-26.
|1—
|ECHO ZULU, f, 3, Gun Runner–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHK,Magers, CoCo Equine & Ramsby (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $240,000.
|6—
|Hidden Connection, f, 3, Connect–C J’s Gal, by Awesome Again. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $85,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Hidden Brook Farm and Black Type Thoroughbreds, B-St Simon Place (KY), $80,000.
|3—
|Favor, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Fame and Fortune, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Turnerloose, Sequist, Bernabreezy.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 2 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 9.50, 12.40.
|MUNIZ MEMORIAL CLASSIC S. (G2), FG, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 3-26.
|8—
|TWO EMMYS, g, 6, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-James Graham, $180,000.
|9—
|Santin, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Sentiero Italia, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|Cavalry Charge, g, 5, Honor Code–Sweet Talkin, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($375,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William and Masiello, Robert, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Sacred Life (FR), Devamani (FR), Forty Under, Captivating Moon, Another Mystery, Peacock Kitten.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 5.60, 2.00, 7.20.
|SANTA ANA S. (G3), SA, $126,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 3-26.
|6—
|QUEEN GODDESS, f, 4, Empire Maker–Royal Story, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and TOLO Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $75,000.
|8—
|Going to Vegas, m, 5, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $25,000.
|7—
|Neige Blanche (FR), m, 5, Anodin (IRE)–Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, De Seroux, Laura, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde, B-Ecurie Du Sud (FR), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Closing Remarks, Keyflower (FR), Carpe Vinum, Charges Dropped, Quiet Secretary.
|Winning Time: 1:59 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, NK.
|Odds: 7.30, 1.00, 7.40.
