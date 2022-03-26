North American Graded Stakes Results March 26

TWINSPIRES.COM LOUISIANA DERBY (G2), FG, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 3-26.

6—

EPICENTER, c, 3, Not This Time–Silent Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($260,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $600,000.

2—

Zozos, c, 3, Munnings–Papa’s Forest, by Forestry. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $200,000.

7—

Pioneer of Medina, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Lights of Medina, by Eskendereya. O-Sumaya US Stable, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $100,000.

Also Ran: Rattle N Roll, Galt, Call Me Midnight, Kupuna, Curly Tail, Silent Power.

Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, 2, 3HF.