North American Graded Stakes Results March 5

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH S. (G2), GP, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-5.

2—

SIMPLIFICATION, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), T-Antonio Sano, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $238,080.

4—

In Due Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 KEESEP; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edge Racing, Medallion Racing and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $76,800.

11—

O Captain, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Mama Nadine, by A.P. Indy. ($17,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-OGMA Investments, LLC and Towell, Jr, Jack Hardin, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $38,400.

Also Ran: Emmanuel, Dean Delivers, Rattle N Roll, A. P.’s Secret, Markhamian, Howling Time, High Oak, Galt.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: 3HF, 1, 3/4.