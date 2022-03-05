North American Graded Stakes Results March 5

|SANTA ANITA H. (G1), SA, $651,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 3-5.
|6—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, h, 5, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $390,000.
|3—
|Warrant, c, 4, Constitution–Whisper Number, by First Samurai. O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), $130,000.
|8—
|Stilleto Boy, g, 4, Shackleford–Rosie’s Ransom, by Marquetry. ($420,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Steve Moger, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $78,000.
|Also Ran: Spielberg, Why Why Paul Why, American Theorem, Soy Tapatio.
|Winning Time: 2:03 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 9, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 4.30, 2.20.
|FRANK E. KILROE MILE S. (G1), SA, $503,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-5.
|4—
|COUNT AGAIN, g, 7, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $300,000.
|8—
|Space Traveller (GB), h, 6, Bated Breath (GB)–Sky Crystal (GER), by Galileo (IRE). O-Clipper Logistics, B-El Catorce Partnership (GB), $100,000.
|2—
|Subconscious, g, 4, Tapit–Sweet Dreams, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($380,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Buscar Stables, Inc (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Beyond Brilliant, Law Professor, Flavius, Delaware (GB), Bob and Jackie, Whisper Not (GB), Tell Your Daddy, Team Merchants.
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 3.20, 3.20.
|BEHOLDER MILE S. (G1), SA, $490,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-5.
|3—
|AS TIME GOES BY, m, 5, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $300,000.
|5—
|Miss Bigly, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Varda, f, 4, Distorted Humor–She’ll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Masters 2013 LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Envoutante.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 7, 7HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 8.30, 9.10.
|SAN FELIPE S. (G2), SA, $401,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-5.
|6—
|FORBIDDEN KINGDOM, c, 3, American Pharoah–Just Louise, by Five Star Day. ($300,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $240,000.
|5—
|Doppelganger, c, 3, Into Mischief–Twice the Lady, by Quiet American. ($570,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E, Schoenfarber, Jay A, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine M, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $80,000.
|1—
|Happy Jack, c, 3, Oxbow–Tapitstry, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Beautiful Art, Cabo Spirit, Armagnac, Worse Read Sanchez.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4 3/4, 5.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.70, 26.30.
|FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH S. (G2), GP, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-5.
|2—
|SIMPLIFICATION, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), T-Antonio Sano, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $238,080.
|4—
|In Due Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 KEESEP; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edge Racing, Medallion Racing and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $76,800.
|11—
|O Captain, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Mama Nadine, by A.P. Indy. ($17,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-OGMA Investments, LLC and Towell, Jr, Jack Hardin, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $38,400.
|Also Ran: Emmanuel, Dean Delivers, Rattle N Roll, A. P.’s Secret, Markhamian, Howling Time, High Oak, Galt.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 6.20, 87.70.
|GOTHAM S. (G3), AQU, $300,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-5.
|9—
|MORELLO, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stop the Wedding, by Congrats. ($140,000 ’19 KEENOV; $200,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $250,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Blue Lion Thoroughbreds, Taylor, Craig and Diamond T Racing, B-Robert B Tillyer & Dr Chet Blackey (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $165,000.
|5—
|Dean’s List, c, 3, Speightstown–Mildly Offensive, by Sharp Humor. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Golden Code, c, 3, Honor Code–Jb’s Golden Regret, by Banker’s Gold. ($95,000 ’19 FTKNOV). O-Calumet Farm, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Life Is Great, Glider, Runninsonofagun, Fromanothamutha, Noneedtoworry, Bold Journey, Rockefeller.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 1, HD.
|Odds: 1.00, 5.50, 27.50.
|BUENA VISTA S. (G2), SA, $202,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-5.
|5—
|LEGGS GALORE, m, 5, Bayern–Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. O-William Sims, B-William J Sims (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $120,000.
|10—
|Going to Vegas, m, 5, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Closing Remarks, f, 4, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Mucho Unusual, Canoodling, Avenue de France (FR), Tony Ann, Keeper of Time (IRE), Fast Jet Court (BRZ), Madone.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.40, 2.30, 4.80.
|SAN CARLOS S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-5.
|4—
|CEZANNE, h, 5, Curlin–Achieving, by Bernardini. ($3,650,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and St Elias Stable, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Principe Carlo, h, 6, Coil–Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. O-Mia Familia Racing Stable, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $40,000.
|3—
|Canadian Pride, g, 5, Creative Cause–On the Menu, by Canadian Frontier. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Trick, Shooters Shoot, Phantom Dance.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 6, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 16.00, 3.10.
|DAVONA DALE S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-5.
|1—
|KATHLEEN O., f, 3, Upstart–Quaver, by Blame. ($8,000 ’19 KEENOV; $50,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $275,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Winngate Stables, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Bridlewood Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $121,520.
|2—
|Classy Edition, f, 3, Classic Empire–Newbie, by Bernardini. ($550,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $39,200.
|6—
|Cocktail Moments, f, 3, Uncle Mo–River Maid, by Where’s the Ring. ($135,000 ’19 KEENOV; $190,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Dixiana Farms LLC, B-Mark Stansell (KY), $19,600.
|Also Ran: Sweet Dani Girl, Outfoxed, Girl With a Dream, Mi Negrita.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 2.30, 3.80, 11.50.
|GULFSTREAM PARK MILE S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-5.
|3—
|SPEAKER’S CORNER, c, 4, Street Sense–Tyburn Brook, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $120,280.
|4—
|Fearless, g, 6, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $205,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $38,800.
|7—
|Endorsed, h, 6, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Mark D Breen, B-Godolphin (KY), $19,400.
|Also Ran: Diamond Oops, Ny Traffic, Injunction, Collaborate, Bourbon War.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 2 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 2.40, 11.00.
|MAC DIARMIDA S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, A1 3/8MT, 3-5.
|8—
|TEMPLE, g, 6, Temple City–Desant, by Quiet American. ($75,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Mark Toothaker & Dan White (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $116,560.
|10—
|Shamrocket, h, 5, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $37,600.
|9—
|Media Blitz, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Communique, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP; $310,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Hui, Michael M, Hooties Racing LLC and WSS Racing, LLC, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $18,800.
|Also Ran: Abaan, Fantasioso (ARG), Gloucestershire, Glynn County, Tide of the Sea, Lure Him In, Kygo (GER), Safe Conduct.
|Winning Time: 2:15 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.20, 9.90, 17.30.
|TOM FOOL H. (G3), AQU, $194,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-5.
|3—
|OFFICIATING, c, 4, Blame–Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. O-Vegso Racing Stable, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $110,000.
|5—
|Chateau, g, 7, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Repo Rocks, g, 4, Tapiture–Hawaiian Love, by Not for Love. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Prime Factor, Timeless Bounty.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 1 1/4, 7.
|Odds: 5.70, 0.50, 4.50.
|CANADIAN TURF S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 3-5.
|4—
|MIRA MISSION, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Kazamira, by Dynaformer. O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Mary A Sullivan (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $91,140.
|7—
|Mouillage (FR), c, 4, Toronado (IRE)–Hazely (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). (37,000EUR ’19 OSASEP; 290,000EUR 2021 ARQARC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael and e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Francoise Perree (FR), $29,400.
|3—
|English Bee, h, 6, English Channel–Evil Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $14,700.
|Also Ran: Noble Indy, Never Surprised, Clear Vision, Sigiloso.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 8.40, 5.00, 10.10.
|THE VERY ONE S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 3/8MT, 3-5.
|5—
|VIRGINIA JOY (GER), m, 5, Soldier Hollow (GB)–Virginia Sun (GER), by Doyen (IRE). (975,000EUR 2020 ARQARC). O-Peter M Brant, B-Gestut Auenquelle (GER), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $89,280.
|7—
|Family Way, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Susie’s Baby, by Giant’s Causeway. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; 150,000EUR 2020 ARQDEC). O-Hunter Valley Farm, O’Connor, Debra L and Detampel, Marc, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), $28,800.
|2—
|Harajuku (IRE), f, 4, Deep Impact (JPN)–Phaenomena (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Flaxman Holdings, Ltd, B-Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd (IRE), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Beautiful Lover, Sorrel (IRE), Mezcal, Onyx, Kelsey’s Cross, Quinevere (GER).
|Winning Time: 2:15 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 6.60, 5.20.
|HONEY FOX S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-5.
|9—
|IN ITALIAN (GB), f, 4, Dubawi (IRE)–Florentina (AUS), by Redoute’s Choice (AUS). (475,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Fairway Thoroughbreds (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $87,420.
|8—
|Wakanaka (IRE), f, 4, Power (GB)–Storyline (IRE), by Kodiac (GB). (3,500GBP ’19 GUKYRL). O-Team Valor International and Barber, Gary, B-Mrs Jean Brennan (IRE), $28,200.
|11—
|Navratilova, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Centre Court, by Smart Strike. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $14,100.
|Also Ran: Sugar Fix, Jouster, Alms, Bipartisanship (GB), Gift List (GB), Lovely Luvy, Katama Moonlight, Quinoa Tifah.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.70, 7.10, 26.40.
|HERECOMESTHEBRIDE S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 3YO, F, A1MT, 3-5.
|4—
|SPENDARELLA, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Spanish Bunny, by Unusual Heat. ($220,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (NY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $72,850.
|8—
|Opalina, f, 3, Optimizer–Go Kitten Go, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Teneri Farm and J Stables LLC, B-Teneri Farms Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (FL), $23,500.
|2—
|Mischievous Kiss, f, 3, Into Mischief–Kiss the Devil, by Kris S.. O-Carl F Pollard, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $11,750.
|Also Ran: Last Leaf, Lia Marina, Beside Herself, Bali Del Sol, Lemieux, Dia de Sol, Howdyoumakeurmoney, Soul of an Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 5.
|Odds: 1.70, 4.60, 4.30.
