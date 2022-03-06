March 7, 2022

North American Graded Stakes Results March 6

March 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

SANTA YSABEL S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
7—EDA, f, 3, Munnings–Show Me, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($240,000 ’20 KEESEP; $550,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
9—Under the Stars, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Eaton (KY), $20,000.
2—Ain’t Easy, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ameristralia (AUS), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Lombardi, Michael V and Platts, Joey, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Desert Dawn, Fortunata Tensio, Miss Everything, Cairo Memories, Classical Romance.
Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
Margins: HF, 3 3/4, 1.
Odds: 3.30, 1.00, 3.30.

