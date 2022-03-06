North American Graded Stakes Results March 6

SANTA YSABEL S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-6.

7—

EDA, f, 3, Munnings–Show Me, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($240,000 ’20 KEESEP; $550,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.

9—

Under the Stars, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Eaton (KY), $20,000.

2—

Ain’t Easy, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ameristralia (AUS), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Lombardi, Michael V and Platts, Joey, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Desert Dawn, Fortunata Tensio, Miss Everything, Cairo Memories, Classical Romance.

Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 3 3/4, 1.