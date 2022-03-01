North American Maiden Winners March 1

|Attila’s Storm–Bold Jubilation by Smoke Glacken; RUN LIKE THE WIND, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 6500, 3-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-James Dick (NM.). *Full to Stormin the Jewels (MSW$471,857).
|Rocky Bar–Openshaft by Mineshaft; DRISKILL, c, 3, TUP, Msw, 3-1, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ.).
|Tapizar–Ms. Pickford by Fairbanks; WINNERS WIN, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 1m 70y, 1:50 4/5. B-Joe Cowles & Emily Cowles (PA.).
|Uncle Lino–Argentina by Storm Cat; ARGENTINA GIRL, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 3-1, 1m 70y, 1:48 1/5. B-Robert G Klimasewski & Tammy L Klimasewski (PA.). $10,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $97,000 2021 FTMTYO.
|Uncle Mo–Robillard by Distorted Humor; DELIGHTFUL MOMENT, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-1, 1mT, 1:40 2/5. B-Godolphin (KY.).
|Milwaukee Brew–Harlan’s Rings by Harlan’s Holiday; NO TOLERANCE, g, 4, MVR, Mcl 7500, 3-1, 1m, 1:43 3/5. B-Bruce Glenn Tackett (KY.). $1,000 ’19 KEEJAN.
|Outwork–Rhineland by Mr. Prospector; KODAPENDENT, g, 4, PRX, Mcl 25000, 3-1, 1m 70y, 1:48 3/5. B-DPS Racing (KY.). $27,000 ’18 KEENOV.
|Winning Cause–Good Balance by Good Journey; FEEL THIS MOMENT, f, 4, SUN, Mcl 6500, 3-1, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Linda Madsen (CA.).
|Vertiformer–Valentine City by State City; AFLAXENDREAM, m, 5, MVR, Msw, 3-1, 1m, 1:46 2/5. B-Joe Lawson Laugherty (OH.).
