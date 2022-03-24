North American Maiden Winners March 24

Bradester–Coyote Queen by Early Flyer; GRAMI’S BOY, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 25000, 3-23, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX.). $6,500 ’20 TEXSUM.

Brody’s Cause–Scorpio Queen (AUS) by Choisir (AUS); PLAYBOY ROY, g, 3, CT, Msw, 3-23, 7f, 1:27 4/5. B-Spendthrift Farm (KY.). $3,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Denis of Cork–Charitable Carly by Charitable Man; LATE IN THE GAME, g, 3, CT, Msw, 3-23, 6 1/2f, 1:20 4/5. B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV.).

Do the Roar–Future Heiress by Wildcat Heir; HEIR TO THE ROAR, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-24, a5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Just For Fun Stable Inc. (FL.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Fiber Sonde–Safe at First by Honour and Glory; SILKY SERENA, f, 3, CT, Msw, 3-24, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV.).

Jump Start–Proud and Free by Fly So Free; JUMP FREE, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 3-23, 1m, 1:43 4/5. B-Chris Gracie (PA.). $12,500 ’20 FTMYRL. *1/2 to Spring Flower($480,020).

Keen Ice–Raebear by Our Emblem; BOURBON DELIGHT, g, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 3-24, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Christy Whitman (FL.). $50,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Kodiac (GB)–It’s True (IRE) by Kheleyf; KODAMA (IRE), f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-24, a5fT, :57 2/5. B-River Downs Stud (IRE.). 60,000EUR ’19 GOFNOV; 85,000EUR ’20 GOFORB.

Maclean’s Music–Price too High by Scat Daddy; SWITZER, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-23, 5f, 1:00 . B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY.). $90,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Quality Road–Spooky Woods by Ghostzapper; SPOOKY ROAD, f, 3, FG, Mcl 50000, 3-24, a1 1/16mT, 1:48 3/5. B-3C Thoroughbreds LLC, West PointThoroughbreds & Ingordo Bloodstock (KY.). $21,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Street Sense–Cabana (MSW$254,769), by Flatter; POOLSIDE MANNERS, f, 3, OP, Mcl 10000, 3-24, 1m, 1:40 . B-McCann Bloodstock & Bradley J. Scott (KY.). $25,000 ’20 KEESEP; $20,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Tapit–Streaming (G1$349,000), by Smart Strike; SOARING, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-24, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY.).

True to the Moon–Solidaire by Pomeroy; TRUE SUCCESS, g, 3, PEN, Msw, 3-23, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-Franklin D. Bennett (PA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Union Jackson–Dixie Gem by Stonesider; THEFABULOUS MOOLAH, f, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 3-24, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Team Millenium Stable (NY.). $20,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $50,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Verrazano–Skinny Genes by Pleasant Tap; FAT AND FURIOUS, f, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-24, 7 1/2fT, 1:30 3/5. B-Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA.).

Algorithms–Andrean Gale by Horse Chestnut (SAF); FORGOT PASSWORD, f, 4, TP, Mcl 30000, 3-24, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Desk Farms LLC (KY.).

Chitu–Wild Luna by Graeme Hall; UNTAMED LADY, f, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 3-23, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Robert Dalton (FL.). $10,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Closing Argument–Latina Proud by Proud Citizen; ARGYBARGY BUCK, g, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 3-24, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Forrest Lanning & Tresa Snow (LA.).

Distorted Humor–Sea Shadow by Jump Start; RYE SENSE OF HUMOR, g, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-24, 7f, 1:25 . B-Ben Colebrook, John T. Colebrook &Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY.). $90,000 ’18 KEENOV; $180,000 ’19 FTKJUL. *1/2 to Rising Seas(G3P$254,201).

Dynamic Sky–Dreaminofcarmela C by Gottcha Gold; SKY OF DREAMS, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 16000, 3-23, 1m 70y, 1:47 1/5. B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON.).

Early Flyer–Sexy in Stilettos by Desert God; FLY’N SEXY, g, 4, HOU, Msw, 3-24, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-Fly’n S Stables (TX.). $6,000 2020 TEXSUM.

Grazen–Divine Josephine by Mr. Greeley; SHE’S EXPENSIVE, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 500, 3-24, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-Moger Inc. or Andrew Miller (CA.).

Jimmy Creed–De Mystique by Dehere; DECREED, f, 4, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-24, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Hidden Point Farm Inc. (NY.).

Kantharos–Kombat Lake by Meadowlake; FORSAKEN, g, 4, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-24, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-McDowell Farm (AR.). $50,000 ’18 KEENOV; $162,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $25,000 2021 FTKHRA. *1/2 to Threetimesawonder($299,167) *1/2 to Ode to Sami(SP$276,060) *1/2 to Catholic Cowboy(MSP$488,171).

Paynter–Ready for Romance by More Than Ready; JACK’S DREAM, g, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 3-24, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Fifth Avenue Bloodstock (NY.). $16,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Redding Colliery–Forest Moon by Forestry; ENCHANTED MOON, g, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 3-24, 5 1/2f, 1:03 3/5. B-Bryant H. Prentice III (LA.).