North American Maiden Winners March 31

|Keen Ice–Extravagance by Medaglia d’Oro; KEEN MACHINE, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-30, 6 1/2f, 1:25 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,100 ’20 KEESEP.
|Mo for the Money–All That Glitters by Harlan’s Holiday; MAZIE G, f, 3, OP, Mcl 16000, 3-31, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-McDowell Farm (AR.).
|Sky Mesa–Bugle Ann by Birdstone; GORILLA GIRL, f, 3, TP, Mcl 15000, 3-31, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Anne L. Walsh (KY.).
|Uncaptured–La Parcela by El Corredor; HARD TO CAPTURE, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-31, a5f, :57 4/5. B-Orlando Barrera (FL.). $95,000 2021 OBSSPR.
|Curlin–Private Ensign by A.P. Indy; SALUTE THE FLAG, f, 4, OP, Msw, 3-31, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Siena Farms LLC (KY.).
|Goldencents–Cool Ten Grand by Malibu Moon; WIN FOR GOLD, c, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-31, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Sequel Stallions NY & StonestreetThoroughbred Holdings, LLC (NY.). $90,000 ’19 KEESEP.
|Hold Me Back–Jade Eyed by Friendly Lover; BOHEMIAN RUBY, g, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-31, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-Pinnacle Farms Bloodstock LLC (NY.).
|Justin Phillip–Some Legs by Bernstein; COSTANARMANDALEG, f, 4, HOU, Mcl 10000, 3-31, 6f, 1:13 . B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY.). $8,000 ’19 KEEJAN.
|Midnight Lute–Wide Open Canvas by General Meeting; ISABELLA’S DREAM, g, 4, GP, Moc 40000, 3-31, a1mT, 1:35 . B-Emerald Q Partners, Inc. & Hill N Dale Farms (KY.). $9,000 ’18 KEENOV.
|Midnight’s Child–What Appeal by Admiralty Arch; REAL APPEAL, f, 4, CT, Msw, 3-31, 4 1/2f, :54 2/5. B-Betty Stehr (WV.).
|Street Strategy–Automatic Audit by Prospector’s Music; BRASKA, g, 4, OP, Mcl 16000, 3-31, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Cody Ungles (AR.).
|Uh Oh Bango–Miss Pravda by Chester House; FULL VISION, g, 4, TUP, Mcl 15000, 3-30, 5 1/2f, 1:03 2/5. B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ.).
|Emcee–Peg’s Prayer by Rodeo; BOOM BOOM KABOOM, g, 5, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-31, 6f, 1:15 . B-EKQ Stables Corporation (NY.). $12,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $57,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $100,000 2019 FTMMAY.
|Khozan–Zale by Pulpit; STARSHIP NUGGET, m, 5, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-31, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Mustang Farms, Inc. (FL.).
|Limehouse–Silver Daughter by Silver Deputy; SILVER AND BLUES, m, 5, CT, Mcl 5000, 3-30, 7f, 1:33 3/5. B-Terry Corbin & Tena Corbin (WV.).
|Unusual Heat–Aerial Prancer by Tiznow; KINSALER, g, 5, PEN, Mcl 12500, 3-30, 1m 70y, 1:47 . B-Super Horse Inc (CA.).
Leave a Reply