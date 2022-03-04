North American Maiden Winners March 4

Congrats–Gator Zone by Sharp Humor; GEAUX ON, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-4, a5 1/2fT, 1:06 1/5. B-Klein Racing (LA.).

El Deal–Casabella by Big Brown; BOSTON BELLE, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 3-4, 5f, 1:02 1/5. B-O. V. Moss (LA.). $3,000 ’20 ESLYRL.

Mark Valeski–Sounds Friendly by Friends Lake; JULIE JEAN, f, 3, FON, Msw, 3-4, 4f, :48 . B-Nick D. Raver (NE.).

Mosler–Lori Z’s Punch by Two Punch; SAFE REEZAN, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-3, 4 1/2f, :54 3/5. B-Charles J. Reed & Michael Zanella (MD.).

Sky Mesa–Ima Three Blinger by Too Much Bling; IMA SKY TRAVELER, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-3, 1mT, 1:40 1/5. B-Larry S. Huntsinger (TX.). $17,000 ’20 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Ima Discreet Lady (MSW$414,228).

Street Sense–Fact of Life by The Factor; STREET FACTS, c, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-4, a5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-T.F. VanMeter & Fog City Stables (KY.). $115,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Tapit–Honouring by Smart Strike; TYSON, c, 3, GP, Msw, 3-4, a1 1/16m, 1:43 4/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY.).

Tapiture–Winter’s Quest by Coronado’s Quest; TENNIS TAP, f, 3, CT, Msw, 3-3, 7f, 1:30 1/5. B-Schiano Racing (WV.). *1/2 to Aripeka (MG1P$317,190).

Temple City–Sweet Basil by Pulpit; SWEET TEMPERAMENT, f, 3, DED, Msw, 3-4, 5f, 1:00 . B-Keith Plaisance (LA.).

Tonalist–Live Every Day by Lion Heart; LIVEFORTHESONG, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-4, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Get Away Farm (FL.). $20,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Tourist–Scent of Gold by Street Sense; TOUR FOR GOLD, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-4, 1m 40y, 1:41 4/5. B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY.).

Brody’s Cause–Tacticmove by Deputy Minister; FLIRTATIOUS SMILE, f, 4, OP, Mcl 20000, 3-4, 1 1/16m, 1:49 2/5. B-Circle Bar H LLC (AR.). *1/2 to Good Luck Gus (MSW$644,586).

California Chrome–Pretty Prolific (G3$332,551), by Lion Heart; CHROME REPUBLIC, c, 4, GP, Msw, 3-4, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Tom R. Walters (KY.).

Congaree–Won Peso by Victory Gallop; KING KONGO, g, 4, HOU, Msw, 3-3, 1mT, 1:37 4/5. B-Steve I. Fidel (TX.).

Cross Traffic–Levee Break by Mighty; STORM BREACH, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-4, 6 1/2f, 1:24 1/5. B-Marc Winston & Jill Winston (LA.).

Curlin–Rachel’s Valentina (G1$738,800), by Bernardini; ALEJANDRO, c, 4, FG, Msw, 3-4, 1 1/16m, 1:44 . B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.).

Finale–Getinthereonetime by Bertrando; LEMON DROP LADY, f, 4, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-4, a7 1/2fT, 1:29 . B-R Legacy Ranch (KY.).

Juba–Salty Temper by Reparations; SALTY J J, g, 4, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-3, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Kevin L. Anderson (WV.).

Malibu Moon–Ascent by More Than Ready; ASCENDING MOON, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-4, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY.). $75,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Mr. Nightlinger–Forever Jenny by Sir Shackleton; BIG BLUE NOTE, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 3500, 3-4, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Center Hills Farm (OK.). $4,500 ’19 OKCSUM.

Ordained–Pass That Bottle by Tale of the Cat; TALE OF TRUTH, c, 4, OP, Mcl 12500, 3-4, 6f, 1:13 . B-Starfish Stable, LLC (AR.).

Ride On Curlin–Lime Green by City Zip; LIL GREEN MACHINE, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-4, 6f, 1:13 . B-Julio Manuel Garriga (FL.). $3,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Speightster–Aly Doll by War Chant; GWYNEDD, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 40000, 3-4, 7f, 1:25 4/5. B-Jeremiah Kane (KY.).

Strong Mandate–Jazznwithcandy by Jambalaya Jazz; COTIA, f, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 3-3, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Tigertail Ranch (FL.). $1,700 ’19 KEESEP.

Vancouver (AUS)–Ravenist by Survivalist; MASTER MCGRATH, g, 4, TP, Mcl 30000, 3-3, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Michael C. Byrne (ON.).

War Dancer–Dangerous Lover by Forest Danger; LOVE’S MISERY, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 20000, 3-4, 6f, 1:16 1/5. B-Irish Hill Century Farm & Frank Archino (NY.).

Daredevil–E C’s Favorite by English Channel; KNIEVEL, g, 5, OP, Mcl 10000, 3-4, 1 1/16m, 1:47 4/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll (KY.). $40,000 ’18 KEESEP.