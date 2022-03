North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 11

ARIZONA OAKS, TUP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-11.

1—

UNSOLVED MYSTERY, f, 3, Goldencents–Why the Mystery, by Whywhywhy. ($30,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-California Racing Partners, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Seacoast Racing LLC, B-Joanne R Mummert (KY), T-Ryan Hanson, J-Mario Gutierrez, $45,105.

4—

Chesterette, f, 3, Practical Joke–Jenny’s So Great, by Greatness. ($165,000 ’20 KEESEP; $300,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $14,550.

6—

Madiha, f, 3, Shaman Ghost–Very Few Details, by Great Notion. ($20,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Lovingier, Terry C, Madiha, Zahra and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $7,275.

Also Ran: Missczech, Ropers N Wranglers, Temporarily, Opal Creek, Runningonthetafuel.

Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 3/4, 5 1/4.