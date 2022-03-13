March 14, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 13

BIG DADDY S., TP, $99,800, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-12.
4—VISITANT, h, 6, Ghostzapper–Peppermint Lounge, by Distorted Humor. O-Williamson Racing LLC, B-Williamson Racing, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Gerardo Corrales, $60,608.
6—Here Mi Song, g, 4, Cross Traffic–Mi Viera, by Dehere. O-Nathan Hayden, B-Nathan Hayden (KY), $19,680.
5—Johnny Unleashed, g, 5, Colonel John–Ready to Unleash, by More Than Ready. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Foster Family Racing, Reynolds, Lonnie, H & H Horses, LLC and Mills, Joseph, B-St Simon Place, Scott Stephens &Betsy T Wells (KY), $9,840.
Also Ran: Haunt, Flap Jack, Souper Highvoltage, Three Technique.
Winning Time: 1:08 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 5 1/4, HF, 2 1/4.
Odds: 0.20, 16.40, 8.10.
 
DAMON RUNYON S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO, 7F, 3-13.
5—ROTKNEE, c, 3, Runhappy–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
4—Agility, c, 3, Practical Joke–Singing Doe, by Running Stag. ($160,000 ’19 FTNOCT). O-Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC, 3C Thoroughbreds, West Point Thoroughbreds, et al (NY), $20,000.
3—G Munning, c, 3, Munnings–To the Nines, by Super Saver. ($50,000 ’19 KEENOV; $90,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $275,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Flanagan Racing, B-Clark Brewster & Gold Square, LLC (NY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Best Idea, Mister Larry.
Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 5 3/4, NO.
Odds: 2.30, 5.40, 13.40.

