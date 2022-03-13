North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 13

DAMON RUNYON S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO, 7F, 3-13.

5—

ROTKNEE, c, 3, Runhappy–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.

4—

Agility, c, 3, Practical Joke–Singing Doe, by Running Stag. ($160,000 ’19 FTNOCT). O-Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC, 3C Thoroughbreds, West Point Thoroughbreds, et al (NY), $20,000.

3—

G Munning, c, 3, Munnings–To the Nines, by Super Saver. ($50,000 ’19 KEENOV; $90,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $275,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Flanagan Racing, B-Clark Brewster & Gold Square, LLC (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Best Idea, Mister Larry.

Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 5 3/4, NO.