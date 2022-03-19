North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 19

|IRISH O’BRIEN S., SA, $101,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A6 1/2FT, 3-19.
|6—
|EDDIE’S NEW DREAM, f, 4, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Ben D. A. Cecil, J-Mario Gutierrez, $60,000.
|2—
|Becca Taylor, f, 4, Old Topper–Lady Sax, by General Meeting. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $20,000.
|5—
|Sensible Cat, f, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: She’s Devoted, Sassyserb, Pulpit Rider, Maybe I Will.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 2, 1.
|Odds: 3.40, 0.80, 3.50.
|HARRISON E. JOHNSON MEMORIAL S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-19.
|7—
|DONTMESAWITHME, g, 5, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Abner Adorno, $60,000.
|5—
|Workin On a Dream, g, 7, Jersey Town–Roberto’s Heat, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($22,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Steven L Walfish, B-Joel Zamzow (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Galerio, g, 6, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Bird Mobberley LLC and Griffin, Grady, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Whiskey and You, Torch of Truth, Gentleman Joe, Bobby G.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2, HD.
|Odds: 18.10, 3.20, 0.70.
|BEYOND THE WIRE S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-19.
|7—
|LUNA BELLE, f, 3, Great Notion–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $60,000.
|8—
|Candy Light, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Queen Yolanda, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($100,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $200,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Fortune Racing LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Click to Confirm, f, 3, Tonalist–Meinertzhageni, by Stormin Fever. O-Mi Patria Racing, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Diamond Collector, She Is Wisky, Mama G’s Wish, Red Wine Time, Ha’ Penny.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 5HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 15.30, 53.60.
|PRIVATE TERMS S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-19.
|8—
|SHAKE EM LOOSE, g, 3, Shakin It Up–Cash No Credit, by West by West. ($1,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-J R Sanchez Racing Stable, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), T-Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, J-Charlie Marquez, $60,000.
|7—
|Joe, c, 3, Declaration of War–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $20,000.
|2—
|Local Motive, g, 3, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, GreenspringMares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Majestic Frontier, Conclusive, Micro Star, Eagle in Love.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 6, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 5.20, 1.00, 3.40.
|MT. CRISTO REY H., SUN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-19.
|7—
|HOLLYWOOD HENRY, g, 7, Roll Hennessy Roll–Ringback, by Gone Hollywood. O-Bennie A Vanecek, B-Fred Alexander (NM), T-Fred I. Danley, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $60,000.
|6—
|On a Warpath, g, 5, Indian Firewater–New Gold, by Attila’s Storm. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), $20,000.
|3—
|Diabolical Ruler, g, 6, Diabolical–West Ruler, by Tribal Rule. O-Alfred Alvarado, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Delbert Too, Stormin Fast, Monterey Secret, Tucum, Aisle Runner, Ilikerollin, Lariat, Del Mar Summer, Cerveza.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 1.
|Odds: 1.70, 12.50, 4.70.
|CICADA S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-19.
|6—
|LADY SCARLET, f, 3, Union Rags–Exclude (GB), by Include. O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|5—
|Monshun, f, 3, Unified–Temptation Bound, by Flatter. ($40,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Blue Lion Thoroughbreds, Russell, Ken and Taste Of Victory Stables LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Rosebug, f, 3, American Pharoah–Taittinger Rose, by Menifee. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Milagro, Sweet Solare, Exxaltress.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 4HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 6.00, 1.65, 3.05.
|ANY LIMIT S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-19.
|5—
|SPIRIT WIND, f, 3, Bahamian Squall–Sacred Psalm, by Awesome of Course. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $61,380.
|4—
|One Identity, f, 3, Uncaptured–Exchange Identity, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Melin, David E, Ellman, Leon, Plesa, Laurie, Glassman, Cathi and Glassman, Karl, B-Laurie Plesa, David Melin, Leon Ellman,Karl Glassman & Cathi Glassman (FL), $19,800.
|6—
|Strategic Bird, f, 3, Noble Bird–Strategize, by Afleet Alex. ($2,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $40,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Gary Barber, B-John Oxley Living Trust (FL), $9,900.
|Also Ran: You Look Cold, Offaly Fast, Leviosa.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1 1/4, 2.
|Odds: 1.20, 3.80, 1.60.
|SILKS RUN S., GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, A5FT, 3-19.
|9—
|YES I AM FREE, g, 6, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Golden Kernel Racing Stable, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), T-Laura Cazares, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $58,900.
|6—
|Belgrano, g, 8, War Front–Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Peace Sign Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $19,000.
|3—
|Arrest Me Red, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), $9,500.
|Also Ran: High Crime, Old Chestnut, Chess Master, Warrior’s Pride, Omaha City, Cool Quest, Hello Hot Rod.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.10, 10.40, 1.00.
|HUTCHESON S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-19.
|5—
|PROVOCATEUR, c, 3, Into Mischief–Cayala, by Cherokee Run. ($600,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Kingswood Farm & David Egan (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $61,380.
|4—
|Nitrous Channel, c, 3, Nyquist–Laurenmychanelgirl, by Afleet Alex. ($200,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $625,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-R A Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-VinLaur Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $19,800.
|3—
|Golden Juan, c, 3, Fed Biz–Penumbra Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($1,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-RT Racing Stable, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: American Sanctuary, Sport Pepper, Desert Ruler.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 6 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 0.50, 26.10.
|QUEEN S., TP, $87,800, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-19.
|5—
|CARAVEL, m, 5, Mizzen Mast–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. ($500,000 2021 FTKNOV). O-Qatar Racing and Detampel, Marc, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Gerardo Corrales, $48,608.
|6—
|Club Car, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P DALE LADNER (KY), $19,680.
|4—
|Thundering Creed, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Thundering Gale, by Thunderello. ($14,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Blackout Racing Stables, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $9,840.
|Also Ran: Princess Causeway, Winward Flo, Delta Gamma Cats, Bossy Mama.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 3 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.70, 6.00.
|NOT FOR LOVE S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-19.
|3—
|WHERESHETOLDMETOGO, g, 7, El Padrino–Undisputed Legend, by Domestic Dispute. ($7,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Ten Strike Racing, Kisber, Michael E and BTR Racing, Inc, B-David H Wade (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $45,000.
|7—
|Jaxon Traveler, c, 4, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $15,000.
|6—
|Air Token, g, 5, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Youngest of Five, The Wolfman, Big Engine, Karan’s Notion.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 3.10, 2.80, 4.60.
|CONNIVER S., LRL, $74,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 3-19.
|3—
|FILLE D’ESPRIT, m, 6, Great Notion–Sweet Valor, by No Armistice. O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Sweet Spirits Stables, LLC (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $45,000.
|5—
|Kiss the Girl, m, 5, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), $15,000.
|2—
|Artful Splatter, m, 6, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Coconut Cake, Combat Queen.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, NO, HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 1.60, 4.20.
Leave a Reply