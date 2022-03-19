North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 19

ANY LIMIT S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-19.

5—

SPIRIT WIND, f, 3, Bahamian Squall–Sacred Psalm, by Awesome of Course. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $61,380.

4—

One Identity, f, 3, Uncaptured–Exchange Identity, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Melin, David E, Ellman, Leon, Plesa, Laurie, Glassman, Cathi and Glassman, Karl, B-Laurie Plesa, David Melin, Leon Ellman,Karl Glassman & Cathi Glassman (FL), $19,800.

6—

Strategic Bird, f, 3, Noble Bird–Strategize, by Afleet Alex. ($2,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $40,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Gary Barber, B-John Oxley Living Trust (FL), $9,900.

Also Ran: You Look Cold, Offaly Fast, Leviosa.

Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, 1 1/4, 2.