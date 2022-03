North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 27

NEW MEXICO BREEDERS’ DERBY, SUN, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-27.

3—

DIABOLICAL STORM, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Diabolical Dame, by Diabolical. O-Brooks, Joe Dee, Bryant, Scott and Hubbard, Derrol, B-Joe Dee Brooks, Scott Bryant & DerrolHubbard (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $150,000.

9—

Massive Roar, g, 3, Sway Away–Kiki Chacer, by Stormello. O-The Quarter Company LLC, B-The Quarter Company Llc (NM), $50,000.

8—

Lonzo Who, g, 3, Comfort–Weekends for Love, by Not for Love. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $25,000.

Also Ran: Jet Set Warrior, Bodie Got Gold, Wheres Brayden, I Think I’m Here, Wealth N Health, Reads Pet Zenon, Mark’s Warrior.

Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, HF, 1 3/4.